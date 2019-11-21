The city of Ozark announced it received a grant to begin work to create a protected area along the Finley River.
Ozark received a Missouri Department of Conservation riparian corridor grant for the project, which will be known by the “riparian corridor” name. Riparian is a word meaning “along or near a river.”
A riparian corridor is a collection of plants that grow near or next to a body of water in the space between land and the bank. The riparian corridor at the Finley River Park will be approximately 50-60 feet wide and contain a variety of native tree, shrub, and herbaceous species.
The grant specifies that the city must maintain the riparian corridor for 15 years. A current estimated completion date is April 2020, and the project is now in its beginning stages.
“This is a great joint venture between the City of Ozark and the Missouri Department of Conservation,” Lana Baysinger, the city of Ozark’s horticulturist, said. “The city of Ozark is fortunate to have employees across all city departments working together to complete this monumental project.”
The riparian corridor will begin on the north side of Finley River Park beginning on city-owned land. Currently, there is an orange fence indicating the riparian zone. Ozark city officials ask that residents and visitors do not cross the fence or disturb the area.
The project is designed with some benefits in mind: a more stable stream bank, minimal to no erosion, and a more definitive pathway along the edge of the river. The wildlife that the corridor is designed to attract will also discourage geese from walking into the park from the river bank, according to a press release from the city.
New trees and shrubs will include 35 large growing, deciduous trees in open spaces between the bank and the new trail. These types of trees include oak, sugarberry, sycamore, blackgum, and tulip poplar. There will be several species of wildflowers planted behind the fence.
“I am honored to work with the Missouri Department of Conservation in completing this project and look forward to working together on future projects,” Baysinger said.
