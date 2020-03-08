ESSICK
Riley is going to have a chance to step up and be our No. 1 or No. 2 and maybe catch. We don't know where we're at right now. We don't know what we have now. We're trying to see who can handle the catching position. We're hoping it's Colten Castillo so that allowed Riley to be our No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher. We really don't want Riley to have to go behind the plate. That kills him as far as being one of our top two pitchers. In Class 5 baseball, it would be too much on his arm. I don't want to do that to him.
For Eric, it's time for him to step up and take the first base spot or DH spot. it's his to lose.
We're waiting for an MRI. He's a guy we're counting on. We hope we don't lose him for very long. But he may be out for six to seven weeks.
Cade is one of the most, if not the most athletic kid out here.
We've got a lot of question marks. There are so many opportunities, like never before in this program. There are opportunities at every position but a couple. It's wide open. You want to see your seniors step up. They've stayed in the program and this is their time to shine. You want them to have success.
We thought our outfield was set with Seth, Jake and Holmes. We're crossing our fingers and hope for the best.
SCOTT
It's always good to have an opportunity. It gives you the chance to take advantage. I'm excited.
SUNDLIE
You've got to prepare for both and manage your time wisely. At both positions, you're in charge of the field. I'm excited for the opportunity to lead in those two very important positions.
I would like to catch. I think I can be very good at it, plus I'd get at-bats doing so. In college, I will be mainly pitching. So, this season will probably be my last at-bats for the rest of my life.
It's a grind on your legs and knees. Overall, thought, it's really fun. It's worth it.
I'm very excited for my C of O experience. I can't wait to be around the college baseball environment.
I like leading. I'm very much looking forward to it. It's not in my personality to lead. But when the time is there for me to lead, I will. I feel it's very useful for later in life opportunities.
His number one pitch is a strike.
GLOSSIP
Hopefully, we can find out what is wrong and get me fixed as soon as possible.
I'm not running on it. Doctors don't want me to injure it any further. I'm just throwing.
I was seeing our trainer at school for a week to see if it would get any better. The swelling gradually went down. It was probably about the size of a baseball. My mobility feels like it's getting better.
It's not fun watching everyone else do the stuff you should be doing, but you have to be watching.
I think I can take a lot of from what the seniors did last year. They did a great job. Taking on some of their roles will be fun.
CADE
It's a great opportunity. I'll try to become more of a leader. It's not in my personality. But I'm going to be working on it.
I've definitely seen some good potential and improvement.
I went my tryout during a showcase camp. I like the coaches. We clicked. He really stood out to me.
I'm going to room with one of my friends, Hunter O'Neil of Waynesville.
It's pretty exciting. I'll keep working hard, doing my best and see if I can prove myself.
