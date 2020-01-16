AJ Elliott collected 15 points and 15 rebonds to power Ozark's boys basketball team past Branson 80-75 in the Tigers' COC opener Tuesday.
Ozark won the game on the boards, outrebounding the Pirates 41-23. The Tigers pulled down 22 offensive rebounds. Branson fell, despite shooting 47 percent on its 3-point attempts and 62 percent form inside the arc.
After falling behind by three points in the third quarter, Ozark enjoyed a 28-point fourth quarter. Kyle Flavin netted a trio of 3-pointers in the quarter to cap his 18-point night.
Alonza Riwa and Ethan Whatley both added 11 points and Jaylen Weston had eight.
"We broke out of our offensive funk by pushing the ball up the floor," coach Mark Schweitzer said.
Ozark is at the Sedalia Smith Cotton Classic this week. The Tigers meet Smith Cotton Thursday.
