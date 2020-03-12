CAMDENTON — An interchangeable Ozark bunch seemingly with an interchangeable identity, as well, the Tigers put together easily their best defensive stretch of the season in Wednesday's Class 5 Sectional face-off against Columbia Rock Bridge.
Alas, an Ozark offense that at times was dominant this winter failed the Tigers in their 65-53 double-overtime loss to the Bruins.
Ozark (18-11) committed four turnovers and was 1-of-7 from the field while being outscored 14-2 in the second extra period.
"We had a couple questionable shots we took and then we had turnovers. You can't win when you start an overtime that way," coach Mark Schweitzer said. "But we went out competing. We competed hard. I'm really proud of my team. There were a lot of positives."
Indeed, the futile finish was hardly fitting of the Tigers' otherwise exceptional effort. They took control of the contest in the second half by holding the defending state champions to 27 points over the final 24 minutes of regulation.
Rock Bridge managed just 15 points over the third and fourth quarters.
"You think about how long the season is, how we gave it everything we had during practices and outside of practices and games and to watch it all pay off and make a run with these guys, it was pretty awesome," guard Jake Skaggs said. "It's great to see how we developed and played our hearts out."
"After the way we started, something had to change and our kids were able to do it," Schweitzer added. "They did it without (center AJ Elliott) on the floor most of the night. It was a crummy game for him to end his career on."
Elliott fouled out midway through the fourth quarter with four points.
Ozark, which spotted Rock Bridge a 20-8 lead, was up by four points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Blaine Cline established himself as a budding star by enjoying a breakout second half. He scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and did so often in spectacular fashion with reverse layups amidst traffic in the paint. He had clutch bucket after clutch bucket.
"Blaine had a great game," Schweitzer said. "He's really come on this last part of the season. I couldn't be more proud of how he's handled things. I haven't just given him opportunities. We try to make these kids earn their minutes by doing what we ask them to do and play the game the way we ask them to play. Blaine kind of got locked into a backup role behind AJ. We didn't want both of them on the floor too much because we thought it was stagnant. But Blaine figured out a way to co-exist with AJ and has been playing great basketball the last couple of weeks."
Schweitzer went with a lineup featuring Cline, Skaggs, Tyler Harmon, Ethan Whatley and Cannon Cox for a long duration in the second half. They lifted the Tigers to a 46-42 lead on the strength of a 23-10 Ozark run. In addition to Cline finishing with 15 points, Cox netted 13.
With Alonzo Riwa setting the tone, the Tigers' ball-pressure was championship caliber that they could be proud of.
"We came out, I would say, not very strong at the beginning of the game," Harmon said. "That was hard to come back from. But we responded well. Rock Bridge is a really good team. You have to know it's going to take everything you've got to beat them. In the second half, we came out with a lot of energy and got up by four points. A lot of that was attributed to our defensive effort."
Ozark wasn't able to close things out in regulation. The Tigers committed a foul on what turned out to be a tying three-point play by Rock Bridge with 26 seconds remaining, missed three free throws over the final two minutes and came up short on a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer.
"It's a hard loss," Harmon summed up.
Ozark lost its three matchups with Rock Bridge by margins of 10, 11 and 12 points. But their third meeting had little common with their first two contests.
"Compared to how we played against them the first two times, we (toughened) up inside, we were able to stop their dribble-drive and we limited their shots outside," Skaggs said. "Those two guards are tough to guard. What we did and how we played against them was pretty awesome. Post-season basketball is one of the most exciting things I've put myself to be a part of. It was such a great time."
Rock Bridge 65, Ozark 53
OZARK (53) — Cline 6 3-7 15, Skaggs 3 0-0 6, Brockman 1 0-0 2, Harmon 2 2-2 6, Flavin 1 0-0 2, Whatley 6 0-0 13, Cox 1 0-1 3, Riwa 1 0-2 2, Elliott 1 2-4 4. Totals 22 7-16 53.
ROCK BRIDGE (65) — Deroer 2 0-0 6, Sykes 7 13-15 27, Bpwers 3 0-0 8, Wilson 3 3-6 9, Virgies 2 3-4 7, Denere 3 1-4 7. Totals 20 20-29 65.
Ozark 8 15 13 11 4 2 - 53
Rock Bridge 20 12 3 12 4 9 - 65
3-point goals - Bowers 2, Deroer 2, Whatley, Cpx.
