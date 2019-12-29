Even while going against Aminu Mohammed, Ozark found enough gaps in Greenwood’s man-to-man defense to build as much as a nine-point lead Saturday.
With Mohammed in the middle of the Jays’ 2-3 zone defense, the Tigers couldn’t find a field goal.
Ozark didn’t make a field goal over the final four-plus minutes of its 51-47 Gold Division semifinal loss to Class 2 defending state champion Greenwood.
The Tigers gave up a 46-39 lead while being outscored 12-1 down the stretch.
“For the fourth quarter, they mainly played zone,” forward Blaine Cline said. “We prepared for it. But we didn’t move the ball and hit wide-open guys. Our motion (offense) excels against man defense. We knew Aminu was going to keep getting buckets. We had to keep pace with him and we didn’t.”
“We didn’t have a good offensive performance. You can give credit to Greenwood and coach (Darren) Taylor and his plan,” Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer said of one of his coaches during his playing days at Reeds Spring in the late 1990s. “They saved all their zone stuff for the second half. They let our kids get used to them playing us man and then went to their zone. We didn’t make the necessary reads and shots that you’ve got to have to pull it out.”
Mohammed poured in 34 points. One of the most highly-regarded prep players in the nation, he was a one-man show most often when Greenwood needed points. Mohammed had several put-backs off his own misses that Schweizter felt were decisive.
“We did a good job guarding him and he scores 34. That shows you how good he is,” Schweitzer said. “You’ve got to tip your hat. I thought we made him work really hard. We were focused on keeping him off the boards. I thought we did a good job of that for the most part. But late he got loose and got a few offensive rebounds.”
Ozark received 13 points from Cline, 11 from Ethan Whatley and 10 from A.J. Elliott. The Tigers most often didn’t settle for 3-pointers and went to the lane up against Mohammed.
“We play against good players all the time,” Cline said. “We’ve seen players like him before in school and off-season ball. We were ready for him.”
Cline concurred with those on hand who felt a player is typically whistled for traveling on a few of the moves Mohammed made to the bucket. He was also given the benefit of the doubt by referees on most of his blocks and block attempts. Mohammed had two fouls.
It was typical of the superstar treatment players and coaches are well aware that exists in basketball at all levels. Officials make it part of the game.
“Whenever you have a top-12 player in the nation, he’s going to get all the calls because the refs are going to be slightly intimidated by him,” Cline said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.