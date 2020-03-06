For AJ Elliott, it was an exceptionally fulfilling Thursday night for him on two accounts.
The senior center scored 25 points to power Ozark past Glendale 59-53 in the Class 5 District 10 championship game in Lebanon. The Tigers (18-10) earned their first District title since 2008.
Elliott upped his career points total to exactly 1,000. He becomes the first player to join Ozark's 1,000-point club since 2018 grad Quinn Nelson.
"I hope he's got more points in him, we're going to need them," coach Mark Schweitzer said. "It was a great night for him. 1,000 points means a lot to him, but a District title means more."
Elliott and the Tigers shook off an inauspicious start, to say the least. Glendale jumped out to a 23-10 lead.
"We came out tight and scared, afraid to mess up," Schweitzer said. "We looked timid on both sides of the floor. Glendale came out very aggressive and threw it right down our throats."
A pair of timeouts by Schweitzer and a spark off the bench from Tyler Harmon and Blaine Cline in the second quarter finally put Ozark on track. Harmon, who had been out with the flu, has been a regular starter for the bulk of the season. But he played off the bench in the Tigers' two District games, as Alonzo Riwa got the starting nod.
"Alonzo has more playoff experience and is a little more seasoned," Schweitzer said. "He understands the value of each possession. Tyler came in and made a 3-pointer and a couple free throws. Harmon and Cline were both key reasons why we were able to come back and win.
"Cline gave us a huge lift. He has been playing starter minutes and has been playing very well. He was huge again."
Cline, who hit 3-of-4 free throws late to help clinch the Ozark win, finished with 13 points and Harmon had nine.
Ozark's defense all but shut down Glendale's Carter Harrell down the stretch. He finished with 14 points, but was kept in check over the final 12 minutes.
"We face-guarded him (beginning in the third quarter) for the rest of the game and held him to just one free throw," Schweitzer said.
Ozark moves on to Sectional play Wednesday at Camdenton against either Columbia Battle (17-7) or Columbia Rock Bridge (22-3).
Lady Tigers win big for District title
Ozark's girls outclassed the rest of the Class 5 District 11 field. The Lady Tigers (22-6) whipped host Lebanon 69-30 in the title tilt Thursday.
In the semifinal round, Ozark downed Waynesville 59-43.
Ozark advances to Sectionals at Camdenton on Wednesday and will meet either Jefferson City (22-3) or Columbia Rock Bridge (19-5).
