SPRINGFIELD — The best Ozark’s Madi Braden could relate to Oklahoma City’s Classen School of Advanced Studies was recalling “Victorious,” the Nickelodeon TV series she watched growing up.
“Victorious,” which was supposed to make Victoria Justice a star but instead launched the career of Ariana Grande, revolved around the students’ unique studies at Hollywood Arts High School. Likewise, Classen SAS offers its students advanced performing arts opportunities.
What Braden also found enlightening about Classen is the Lady Comets go through advanced workouts, as well, as in two-a-day practices throughout their season.
“That makes sense. You can tell,” Braden said after Classen separated itself from Ozark early and handed the Lady Tigers a 70-47 defeat Monday in the White Division championship game at the Pink & White Lady Classic.
The Lady Comets, who were Class 4A runners-up in Oklahoma last season, offered challenges unlike anything Ozark has seen.
“It was way different than what we’re used to,” Braden said. “It was definitely a shock when we came out. They’re very physical and strong. The intensity was insane. It sped us all up.”
Lady Tigers guard Anna Hitt can usually count on bring the most athletic player on the floor and thus be rewarded for drives to the bucket. But when Hitt penetrated to the paint against Classen, she more than met her match.
“My first three times going in were not good,” Hitt said of having her shot blocked on each occasion. “They have a lot going for them. Oh my gosh, they were super athletic and strong. We’re not used to playing teams that are quicker than us. We couldn’t keep up with them. They were also strong and physical and we’re not necessarily strong.”
The most comparable Ozark opponent to Classen in recent seasons is Fort Smith Northside (Arkansas), which won the Pink Division title with a 55-53 win over Wet Plains. The Lady Tigers faced Northside last season.
“Northside was really big and physical last year. (Classen) is physical, but also has complete athleticism and quickness on the ball,” Ozark coach David Brewer said. “Northside had a couple kids out this week. But Classen was the class of the tournament.”
With an officiating crew that normally refs college games working the Classic finals, the game was also called differently than most southwest Missouri prep contests, at least in the first half. For once, the players were actually allowed to play.
“It looked different than any game we’ve played so far,” Brewer said. “We weren’t ready for the physicality of the game. We didn’t adjust to the way the game was being called.
“We got hit in the mouth (figuratively) a few times and got panicky and the score got away from us.”
Ozark was down 39-17 at halftime.
Braden turned in an admirable performance. She scored Ozark’s first seven points on her way to a 16-point night. Along the way, she had to switch uniforms after blood from a scratch on her right arm dripped onto her jersey top.
Braden also offered a bit of a different look by purposely looking first to drive to the bucket, rather than roam along the perimeter for an open 3-point shot.
“I’ve tried to improve my game and not always rely on the 3,” Braden said. “I want to be more of an all-around player and be able to score at the basket, too. I worked out a little bit this summer. I feel I’ve gotten stronger. If all I do is shoot 3s, that’s how they’re going to guard me and I won’t be able to contribute. Being able to get to the basket is going to help.”
The Lady Tigers had a better showing in the second half and outscored Classen 14-13 in the third quarter.
“If we had competed like we did late in the second quarter and the third quarter from the beginning of the game, I don’t know if we win it, but we would have been able to feel like we competed better,” Brewer said. “You’ve got to be able to answer the bell better. We didn’t compete the way we wanted to.”
“We thought we came out playing hard. But when they got their lead, we knew we had to take it up another notch,” forward Moriah Putt added. “Coach Brewer talked to us at halftime that we need to realize we have step up sooner. Even if you think you’re playing hard, you’ve got to play twice as hard as you think you need to.”
“In the second half, we got better. We tried to match their intensity coming out in the second half,” Hitt said. “They pushed us to try different things an get stronger and more physical.”
Clever lost to Kickapoo 81-40 in the Pink Division third-place game. The Lady Jays’ Allie Clevenger, who received the Classic’s Meyer Award, scored 20 points.
Nixa lost to Blue Eye 47-39 in the Pink Division fifth-place game.
OZARK (47) — Mayes 0 2-2 2, Boggs 2 1-3 5, Hitt 2 5-7 9, Braden 5 4-4 16, Watson 1 1-2 3, Hanks 2 4-4 9, Putt 1 1-4 3. Totals 13 18-26 47.
CLASSEN (70) — Harrison 3 0-0 6, Gray 5 1-2 15, Littlepage-boggs 10 2-2 22, Kennedy 3 0-0 9, McCloud 0 2-2 2, Sutton 1 0-0 2, Roberts 5 0-0 12, O’Conner 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 5-6 70.
Ozark 9 8 13 16 - 47
Classen 22 17 13 18 - 70
3-point goals - Gray 4, Kennedy 3, Roberts 2, Braden 2, Hanks.
