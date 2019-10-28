Ozark’s volleyball team broke away form Parkview en route to a 25-20, 25-18 win in Class 4 District 10 first-round action Monday.
Kinsey McAllister sparked the Lady Tigers by supplying a trio of aces. Hannah Tadlock collected four kills, Ella Scott dished out seven assists and Olivia Skipworth contributed six digs.
Ozark (19-13) moves on to meet top-seeded Nixa (30-4) at 5 p.m. in a semifinal Wednesday. The other semifinal will pit Branson versus Kickapoo.
Kickapoo swept West Plains on Monday while Branson edged Glendale in three sets.
