Ozark center A.J. Elliott won a duel against his Park Hill South counterpart, 6-foot-9 Dylan Braugham. But Elliott lost a free-throw contest with Panthers hotshot Josh Prososki.
The Tigers were scoreless over the final minute-plus of their 59-52 loss to Park Hill South in a semifinal at the Republic Tournament on Friday. It’s the first time since 2013 Ozark failed to reach the championship game of the tourney.
Elliott outscored Braugham 14-8, but actually could have enjoyed a much bigger advantage. He was 5-for-12 at the free-throw line, including missing his final four attempts.
“It came down to me making free throws and I couldn’t covert,” Elliott said. “It’s still early in the season, so hopefully I can get better with those and help my team.”
Ozark (1-1) was 4-for-11 on its free throws in the fourth quarter. Park Hill South finished 15-of-19 at the foul line, with Prososki going 9-for-9 on his way to 22 points.
Elliott led an Ozark rally that saw the Tigers pull to within 54-52 with 1:30 to play. But the Panthers proceeded to run :30 off the clock, before Ozark went the foul route too early and sent the wrong player to the free-throw line by fouling Prososki.
Prososki freebies dictated everything in the final minute.
Decision-making was the Tigers’ bugaboo for most of the second half. Turnovers, forced and unforced, were as prevalent as points.
“We made too many errors,” coach Mark Schweitzer said. “Against a quality opponent, you can’t make those mistakes. We had too many times in which we didn’t even get a shot off. We had stretches in which our inexperience in these moments showed. We made a lot of decisions that were questionable.”
“We got to playing too fast in the second half,” Elliott said. “We sped ourselves up too much and turned the ball over. Most of the turnovers were unforced, just us going too fast.”
Schweitzer added Park Hill South deserved credit for extending its defense into passing lanes and generally harassing Ozark ball-handlers.
“They’re a very good defensive team. I think they’re better than us defensively right now,” Schweitzer said. “They did a great job disrupting our motion. They didn’t let us feel comfortable on the offensive end.”
Elliott gave the Tigers a chance. He even hit a 3-pointer. The non-committed senior shined against Braugham, who was scouted at the tourney by Drury.
“You have to learn what (a player’s) strengths and weaknesses are. I knew he was very left-handed heavy,” Elliott said. “I tried to take away his left hand as much as I could. It worked out well for me.
“It’s always good to get a matchup like that. It kind of shows you where you’re at in your game,” Elliott added. “Hopefully, I’ll get some more of those through the year. I’m doing everything I can to make schools look at me.”
“A.J. had a very good offensive game, other than at the free-throw line,” Schweitzer said. “He showed he can go up against a ‘big’ and showed range. I think he can play at the next level and someone is going to get a good kid.”
Ozark meets Rogersville on Saturday in the tourney’s third-place game.
“Going undefeated wasn’t on our list of to-dos,” Schweitzer said. “This was a great game to play. What we’ve got to do is learn a lot from it.”
"We're a good team," Elliott said. "We've got to keep our composure and play our game. If we do, we'll win a lot of games."
OZARK (52) — Cline 4 1-2 9, Brockman 0 1-2 1, Harman 1 2-2 4, Flavin 4 0-0 10, Whatley 3 2-2 9, Riwa 1 0-0 3, Weston 1 0-0 2, Elliott 4 5-12 14. Totals 18 11-20 52.
PARK HILL SOUTH (59) — Dockery 1 0-0 3, Prasoski 5 9-9 22, Brougham 4 0-0 8, Sharp 1 0-0 2, Thompson 2 2-4 6, Power 2 0-0 4, Robertson 2 0-0 5, Lee 2 4-6 9. Totals 19 15-19 59.
Ozark 16 16 10 10 - 52
South 15 14 18 12 - 57
3-point goals - Prososki 3, Flavin 2, Lee, Dockery, Robertson, Riwa, Elliott, Whatley.
