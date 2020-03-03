LEBANON — Ozark advanced to the Class 5 District 10 championship game, while enduring its lowest-scoring contest during coach Mark Schweitzer's seven seasons as head coach.
Ozark downed Waynesville 33-27 in semifinal action Tuesday.
The last time Ozark failed to break into the 40s was a 69-37 loss to Rogersville in 2012. The last time an Ozark opponent failed to break into the 30s was a 90-28 win over Neosho seven years ago. The Tigers whipped Central 83-24 in 2013.
The previous lowest scoring game Ozark had been involved in over the past 10 years was a 40-38 loss to Rogersville three years ago.
Waynesville opted to hold the ball for all of the second quarter, while trailing 14-10.
"They had quick athletes and wanted to spread us out to dribble-drive for layups," Schweitzer said. "We were up, so I told my guys to stay at the three-point line, rather than come all the way out to half court. (Waynesville) stood at half court with the ball on their hip.
"They didn't hold the ball in the second half," he added. "But they still were very slow paced."
Ozark's offensive leaders included A.J. Elliott with 10 points and Blaine Cline with six. Cline scored all six of his points in the second half.
Ozark (17-10) will face No. 3 seed Glendale (16-10) in the final at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Falcons knocked off No. 2 seed Lebanon 70-69 Tuesday.
The girls championship game will feature No. 1 Ozark (21-6) against No. 2 Lebanon (18-9) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.