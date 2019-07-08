Ozark High School 2019 graduate Skylar Schafer won the grand prize in the 2019 Sargent Art Brighter World Students’ Online Art Contest for her drawing of a girl, titled "Angel Eyes."
Schafer won $1,500 while the Ozark High School art department will receive $2,000 worth of art supplies from Sargent Art.
Schafer said her inspiration for the graphite on paper was simply practicing different techniques with portraits.
"On behalf of Sargent Art, I take this opportunity to wish you and your students every success in your future endeavors," a letter to Ozark High School art teacher Jacob Williams says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.