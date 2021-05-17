The give and take among coaches between Ozark and Spokane continues.
Ozark announced last week the hiring of Spokane teacher and former Lady Owls coach Doug Hepler as the Lady Tigers’ new girls basketball coach.
Over the past few years, former Ozark coaches Mike Essick, Terry Writer, Becky Justus and Kent Doyle have found their way to Spokane, while Hepler joins Justin Sundlie as a former Spokane coach now at Ozark.
Hepler has been out of coaching for four years, after a 19-year coaching career that also included stints at Mt. Vernon, Clever and Drury. He has eight years of head coaching experience.
“After a regional search, we felt like we have the best coaches right here in southwest Missouri,” Ozark athletics director Yancey Little said. “Doug has been a part of the rich tradition (in southwest Missouri) and understands what it takes to be successful. He has been a consistent and proven winner.”
Hepler’s bio is topped by Mt. Vernon’s Class 3 state championships in 2010 and 2012. In five seasons as the Lady Mountaineers’ head coach, he led them to a 174-52 record.
Hepler was out of coaching for a year, before being hired at Clever. During the 2013-2014 season, he led the Lady Jays to an 11-14 record.
Hepler went on to the college ranks for the 2014-2015 season as an assistant at Drury.
Hepler returned to the prep level at Spokane and coached the Lady Owls from 2015-2017. He guided Spokane to records of 22-7 and 22-6.
Hepler is a New York native and an Evangel grad.
