Ozark’s Maddie Jenkins has become a trend-setter of sorts by taking to golf-specific weight training and introducing its concepts to many of her cohorts.
Jenkins’ game has been on a gradual upswing since she began following a core-concentrated workout plan designed by Sean Saunders, of SWS Golf Performance in Springfield.
“(Saunders) has a whole workout system just for golfers,” Jenkins said. “He’s helped me get my distances a lot further. He’s helped me gain muscle to where I can power through the ball and hit it a lot further than I ever thought I’d be able to. I thank him for that.
“He’s fun to work with and very flexible. He wants to work on whatever you want to work on and is there to help you.”
“Maddie works hard, has gotten stronger and learned more about the swing and how the body is incorporated in it,” Ozark coach Daniel Mullis added. “She puts in the work every weekend. During time where she could go out with friends, she’s out on the course getting better.”
Jenkins has been mindful to make golfers at Ozark and other schools aware of Saunders’ program.
“I’ve kind of helped get some more girls to see him and they have improved so much,” she said. “A lot of those girls are doing better than they ever have before.”
Jenkins was 75th individually at State last year while Ozark was eighth in the team standings. The Lady Tigers welcome back their entire roster.
“I think we can do something really cool, with all of us being back,” Jenkins said. “I’m super pumped. We can improve on what we did last year.”
“Everyone is playing so much better this year,” added Elizabeth Freeman, Ozark’s No. 1 player. “Everyone is dropping strokes like it’s nobody’s business.”
Freeman and Jenkins are joined by Georgia Frasier, Maddy Greenlee and Olivia Hanks to make up the Lady Tigers’ top five players. They teamed to take the COC championship last year.
“It’s going to be a big year for us,” Mullis said. “It’s nice when you don’t graduate anybody.”
Mullis adds his golfers aren’t lacking for motivation.
“They left State last year with a bad taste in their mouths because they didn’t play as well as they would have liked,” he said. “They’re ready to get to State. But they’ve got to put in the work to get there.”
