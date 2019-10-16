Ozark’s golf team earned a repeat trip to the Class 2 State Tournament with a runner-up finish at Sectionals on Monday.
The Lady Tigers totaled a 365, beating third-place Carthage by three strokes.
Individually, Ozark’s Georgia Fraser finished in a six-way tie for sixth with an 85, Maddie Jenkins was 12th with an 86, Elizabeth Freeman 24th with a 96 and Maddy Greenlee and Olivia Hanks tied for 26th with a 98.
Ozark will be joined at State by Glendale, Franncis Howell, Jackson, Liberty, Notre Dame de Sion, St. Joseph’s Academy and Columbia Rock Bridge.
State will be held at Bolivar’s Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club Oct. 21-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.