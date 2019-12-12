SPRINGFIELD — The only ‘I’ in regard to Ozark that coach Mark Schweitzer hopes to hear from his Tigers is a reference to their impressive interchangeable identity.
Ozark (3-1) received contributions throughout its rotation in a 63-47 triumph over well-traveled Maryville at Glendale’s Ozark Mountain Shootout on Wednesday. A.J. Elliott scored a team-high 15 points, Jaylen Weston netted a career-high 11 and Kyle Flavin chipped in with 10. The Tigers had seven players with six points or more.
With an eye on the big picture and team chemistry, Schweitzer is alerting his players the values of sharing, specifically minutes. Already, he’s seen instances in which players’ body language was suggesting unhappiness.
“Kyle and A.J. are our staples. It’s all our other guys who are going to make the biggest differences in our victories,” Schweitzer said. “Tonight it was Jaylen’s turn and the other night against Rogersville it was Cannon Cox’s turn. Each night, it’s going to be a different person stepping up as the reason we win. The kids are going to have to get used to truly being unselfish, which is hard for kids to do. No one is happy when they have a bad game and the guy who goes in for them has a great game. It’s human nature to not enjoy that situation. Our kids are going to have to battle that.
“We’re so deep we’re going to have to fully embrace unselfishness,” he added. “That’s what I’ve been preaching. We’re not there, yet. Until we are 100 percent full-on happy for the team and that’s all we care about, we won’t reach our full potential. I do feel this group can get there. They are great kids and they care about their teammates.”
Flavin and forward Blaine Cline expect the Tigers to respond favorably to Schweitzer’s challenge.
“I think our team chemistry will be a plus,” Flavin said. “Once we get further down the road, it will be a lot better. You need to focus on the win more than your own performance. If you don’t have team chemistry, no one is going to like each other and you’re not going to get to what you want to accomplish.”
“We’ve got to be happy for other people’s success and not focus too much on our own individual performance,” forward Blaine Cline added.
Weston gave Ozark a boost and helped in putting away Maryville by scoring at a points-per-minute pace. The Tigers held a lead of 8-10 points most of the second half on the Class 3 Spoofhounds, who won 91 games the past four seasons.
Weston likely would have received more playing time, if not for foul trouble.
“I was confident from the start tonight. During warmups, I was hitting, so I kind of had a feeling it would be my night,” Weston said. “That transitioned into the game. I was feeling confident, so I told myself I might as well shoot and see how it goes.
“Fouls are hurting me,” he added. “Foul trouble has been something I’ve gotten into every game. I didn’t get to play in this game as much as I probably would have if I hadn’t been in foul trouble."
Flavin, who has reached double-figure scoring in all four games, is showing his improvement as a shooter off his dribble.
“So far, I’ve shot more off the dribble than I have catch-and-shoot,” he said. “I’ll shoot both and make booth.”
Ozark is at Springale Har-Ber, Arkansas, on Friday.
MARYVILLE (47) — Stoecklein 1 1-2 3, Houchlin 3 1-2 9, Walker 5 4-6 14, Kreizinger 5 0-0 10, Oglesby 2 1-5 5, Farnan 0 1-2 1, Perry 2 1-3 5. Totals 18 9-20 47.
OZARK (63) — Cline 3 1-3 7, Harmon 3 2-2 8, Flavin 4 1-2 10, Whatley 2 0-0 4, Riwa 3 0-0 6, Weston 5 0-0 11, Elliott 6 3-7 15, Voysey 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 7-14 63.
Maryville 13 11 15 8 - 47
Ozark 17 16 13 17 - 63
3-point goals - Houchlin 2, Flavin, Weston
