Nixa grad Rielly Wallace (Dobbs) admits it took a while to get used to playing alongside Ozark grad Ryley Thixton three years ago when Thixton joined her at College of the Ozarks.
It wasn’t because they both would turn upon hearing their first name called, it was all about the Nixa-Ozark rivalry, of course.
“But not long after, we were just like sisters,” said Wallace, who married Ozark grad Tanner Wallace last summer.
“In high school, I always had to defend against Rielly’s dumps,” Thixton added. “Having her on my side of the net has been a lot more fun.”
Wallace and Thixton were joined by another former Christian County standout, Clever grad Abi Menzies, this year. Together, the trio led the Lady ‘Cats to the National Christian Colleges Athletic Association’s national championship earlier this month.
“In high school we won a District championship,” Menzies said of her days with the Lady Jays. “But never anything like this.”
For Wallace, it was a fitting finale. She secured her legacy as the premier setter in C of O history, owning practically every Lady ‘Cats assists record.
“Going out on top was nice and it topped off my career and my whole 15 years of playing volleyball," Wallace said. "The records matter. But I’ve been so thankful for all the experiences I’ve gained in volleyball. I don’t think anything can top the experiences and people I met, from my coaches and my teammates and having my grandparents come to every single game.”
C of O, which served as the NCCAA Tournament host, hardly took a usual route to its championship. The Lady ‘Cats were were 2-1 in pool play, having been swept by Trinity (Illinois). Turns out Trinity also was 2-1. The teams were also tied for the number of sets won in pool play.
Thus, they went to a one-set tiebreaker as a play-in for the final berth in the semifinal round. C of O won 25-22.
“We went from the unknown that we may have played our last game during pool play to making it to the semifinal and advancing to the championship,” Wallace said. “Looking back, I’m glad we lost (to Trinity in pool play) because it built some hate-fire in us. We got our minds right, got super pumped beforehand and winning was the only option.”
“I was having a rough time when we lost to Trinity. I was beating myself up about it and thinking our season could end,” Menzies said. “That loss opened our eyes. We woke up and played like us.”
“You could see a huge switch from when we played (Trinity) earlier and when we played them in the play-in set,” Thixton said. “Every single person was bought in. We made sure our intensity was high the entire time. We had to leave it all out on the floor.”
C of O went on to beat Southwest Assemblies of God in a semifinal and downed Judson (Illinois) in the final.
Wallace was named the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Thixton and Menzies.
Wallace finished with career totals of 4,887 assists, 1328 digs, 834 kills and 133 aces. Thixton enjoyed a breakout junior year this season by leading C of O with 467 kills this season. Menzies burst upon the scene as a freshman by posting 330 kills.
This is the second straight season a former Nixa player has been part of a national champion. A year ago, Alissa Flint was an outside hitter for Park on its way to the NAIA national title.
With Nixa fresh from a Class 4 state championship this fall, Christian County’s volleyball tradition is obviously as strong as ever.
“It’s been a lot of fun to see all the hard work from when we were all very young to now pay off,” Thixton said.
“I’m thankful I got to play with girls in college who I played against in high school,” said Wallace, who will student-teach at Nixa's Summit Intermediate School next semester. “We received a lot of support from our hometowns and represented our hometowns well."
