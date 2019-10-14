Nixa was one of the coldest teams entering post-season in Class 4 District 10 a year ago and received the No. 1 seed. The Lady Eagles are among the hottest teams in the District this year and are the No. 3 seed.
Nixa goes into its regular-season finale with Reeds Spring on Monday with a 14-12 record and winners of nine of its last 10 games.
With seven starters hitting .300-plus, coach Matt Walker likes the momentum the Lady Eagles are riding. They will open District play against Parkview (1-14) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with Glendale serving as the District host.
“I feel like we are playing our best ball of the year right now,” Walker said “We are hitting very well.”
Defending District champ Ozark (17-6) is the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 Kickapoo (21-4), No. 4 Glendale (12-12) and No. 5 Branson (11-13).
The seeds fell in line 1-6 with how the teams fared against each other. Ozark made a clean sweep of its District foes, Kickapoo beat Nixa, Glendale and Parkview, Nixa beat Branson twice and Glendale, Glendale handled Branson twice and Branson downed Parkview.
Walker doesn’t think the District is as predictable as it might seem on paper.
“It could be wide open, as far as who could win it,” Walker said. “There are several good teams.”
A year ago, the District’s six games included three shutouts, a 10-1 Ozark win over Kickapoo and a 13-8 eight-inning Ozark win over Nixa in the title tilt.
Walker is confident pitching and defense will outweigh offense.
“This time of the year, I feel it always comes down to pitching and defense,” he said. “Whoever makes the least amount of mistakes will win.”
Nixa pitcher Maddy Meirerer is 9-8 with a 4.12 ERA.
The Lady Eagles’ offense has received a boost from first baseman Emily Morton. She enjoyed a 15-for-21 stretch to lift her team-high batting average to .427 with 21 RBIs and 10 doubles.
Center fielder Katie Faulk is hitting .407 with five homers, 15 RBIs and 23 runs scored. Third baseman Maya Herman has a team-best 26 RBIs, to go along with .379 batting mark. Catcher Emma Vincent is hitting .385 with three homers and 22 RBIs.
Nixa last won a District championship in 2011.
Ozark’s 23 regular-season games are the least the Lady Tigers have played in coach Jimmy Nimmo’s three years as head coach. They lost at least handful of games to rain and wet fields at the Liberty Tournament the Carthage Tournament.
Ozark will need lengthy post-season run to continue its streak of 20-win seasons. The Lady Tigers have won 20 games or more 13 straight years and captured a District title seven of the last eight years.
Ozark beat Kickapoo 10-8 in the teams’ regular-season meeting Sept. 6.
Kickapoo is the District’s hottest team. The Lady Chiefs go into their game at Webb City on Monday having won 16 of 17 games.
The District champion will advance to Sectionals to face the winner of District 9, which features only one team with a winning record, No. 1 seed Rolla (13-10). Kickapoo whipped Rolla 19-9 last week.
Class 4 District 10 @ Glendale
Wednesday's Games — Parkview vs. Nixa, 4:30 p.m.; Branson vs. Glendale, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday's Games — Branson-Glendale winner vs. Ozark, 4:30 p.m.; Parkview-Nixa winner vs. Kickapoo, 6:15 p.m.
Friday's Games — Championship, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.