Ozark couldn’t keep Joplin from reaching the end zone on any of the Eagles’ six first-half possessions Friday and the visitors even scored when they didn’t have the ball.
It added up to a 43-point first-half deficit and an eventual 50-14 setback for the Tigers.
Ozark (4-3) ended its two-game homestead having allowed 99 points.
Joplin (7-0) was up 22-0 at the end of the first quarter and extended its leads to 43-0 by halftime.
The Tigers’ first offensive series saw them attempt to punt after a three-and-out. But the snap sailed over punter Thomas Rushing’s head. He pounced on the pigskin in the end zone as he was tackled for a safety
Ozark turned the ball over in the first half on a deflected pitch and an interception.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard at the start of the second half, thanks to a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cannon Cox to running back Ethan Pritchard.
In the fourth quarter, running back Colton Casteel caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jace Easley. It was their first varsity score.
Ozark gave up 74 points in its first four games, but has surrendered 155 points its last three times out. Only Republic (2-5), which has yielded 309 points, has given up more points than Ozark in the COC on the season.
