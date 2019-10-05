Ozark reached 50 points for the first time in two years in a 51-49 Homecoming triumph over Republic on Friday.
It was Ozark's highest points total since a 55-34 win over Glendale in 2017.
A 79-yard catch by wideout Jake Skaggs from quarterback Chance Strickler set Ozark up for what proved to be a game-winning touchdown and a 51-40 with 5:13 to play.
Earlier in the night, Skaggs and Strickler combined for a 42-yard touchdown pass.
Republic jumped out to a 13-0 lead, before Strickler put Ozark on the scoreboard with a 15-yard touchdown run at the 2:29 mark of the first quarter
Ozark’s Ethan Pritchard had touchdown runs of 31, 33 and 39 yards and Cannon Cox added a touchdown run.
Ozark's offense produced seven plays that went for 20 yards or more.
Republic quarterback Lucas Hayes passed for 303 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 204 yards and five more scores.
