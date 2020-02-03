Already off to 1-0 start in the COC, Ozark and coach Mark Schweitzer are anxious to return to conference play and feel as prepared as they’re ever going to be.
Schweitzer is expecting the Tigers’ slate of formidable opponents to pay dividends, beginning with Tuesday’s home contest against Nixa. Prior to taking last week off, Ozark played defending Class 5 state champion Columbia Rock Bridge (14-3) twice and took second at the Sedalia Smith-Cotton Tournament while also facing Smith-Cotton (9-8) and Webster Groves (12-8). In addition, the Tigers traveled to Bolivar (17-2).
In the 2019 portion of its schedule, the Tigers played winning teams in Park Hill South (13-5), Rogersville (13-6), Kickapoo (9-7), West Plains (9-8), Strafford (10-6), Greenwood (16-3) and Republic (14-5).
“When you compare our schedule to other people we are playing or our schedules from the past, we would have a much better record than 10-7 if we played those schedules,” Schweitzer said. “(The tough stretch of games) will pay off this time of the year. That’s the approach we’re taking. We’re staying positive, knowing we’re capable of competing. We’ve competed with good teams. We haven’t been blown out by anybody, except Bolivar.”
Ozark looks to be refreshed after an idle week.
“At the beginning of the week, we tried to rest some legs,” Schweitzer said while relating how his team spent its week off. “I gave them Sunday and Monday off. They hadn’t had two days off in a row since the new year.
"We worked on some things Tuesday and then we wanted to see how well that would translate, so we had them go up and down the floor and do a lot of scrimmaging Wednesday," he added. "You work on drills in practices and the kids for the most part want to do what their coach tells them to do. But once your turn them loose in a game and the lights are on, thy tend to forget what their coach wants them to do and go back to their instincts.”
That said, Schweitzer would have preferred not to go eight days in between games.
“I’d like to have at least one game,” he said. “But it’s hard to get people to work with you on your schedule. For a big school in this area, there are only so many schools that will play you in the first place. You go out of the area at this time of the year and there are conference schedules. It’s hard to find relationships with bigger schools that you can bank on year after year. Hopefully, we can find that and have a more fluid schedule. We’ve had so much turnover in our non-conference games. Playing different opponents each year is a by-product of that.”
Schweitzer has enjoyed seeing the explosiveness of guard Kyle Flavin as of late.
“He’s been hitting the 3-ball very well. He had 32 points on eight 3-pointers against Rock Bridge in Sedalia,” Schweitzer said. “They were kind of able to shut him down the second time we played them. But he was still in double figures.”
Center AJ Elliott has been consistently productive and had a game-winning putback against Webster Groves.
Schweitzer took in the Nixa Invitational Tournament while scouting this past weekend.
“Just like our kids are still in the gym, our coaching staff is still scouting, planning and preparing for conference games,” he said.
Looking ahead to next year and Ozark’s tournament trails, Schweitzer doesn’t foresee the Tigers making a return trip to Sedalia. He’s hoping to finalize plans for them to play in a tourney in St. Louis.
He added Ozark doesn’t have plans anytime soon to host a tournament, especially while seeing other schools struggle to fill out a tournament field. Nixa was only able to fill its eight-team NIT field with Springfield Central a week before the tourney, after McDonald County withdrew late.
“Schools are dropping commitments to tournaments on a whim,” Schweitzer said. “I don’t know what’s going on. Schools like us, Nixa, Republic and Kickapoo honor our commitments. But a lot of coaches and schools are forgetting about that and dropping tournaments without telling anybody. It really puts people in a bind. I’m seeing jayvee teams in tournaments more and more.”
Schweitzer likes venturing outside of southwest Missouri for one tournament so the Tigers can see how the game is played and officiated differently in other parts of the state.
“It’s good to play teams out of the area,” he said. “Not to say that anybody’s officials association is better than anyone else’s, but it’s a different game outside of this area. The way southwest Missouri officials call a game is different than even the way Joplin association officials call a game and what officials from Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis focus on is different.”
