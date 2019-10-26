After enduring a week off full of frustration, Ozark quarterback Chance Strickler now faces a week off full of anticipation.
Strickler’s return Friday saw him revitalize Ozark’s passing game by throwing three touchdown passes, as Carthage pulled out a 42-27 victory on the last night of the regular season.
Strickler missed Week Eight at Webb City with a bone bruise on the lower shin of his right leg. He was back under center against Carthage and fired touchdown passes to running back Ethan Pritchard, wide receiver Skout Love and wideout Jake Skaggs.
“It felt nice to get back in a rhythm,” Strickler said. “I practiced (last) week. It was a last-minute decision on how I was doing in warmups (at Webb City). Coach told me I need to get healthy. I limited myself during practices this week. But Wednesday and Thursday, I was full-go.”
Ozark’s offensive line did its best to make sure Strickler stayed healthy.
“The offensive line gave us quite a bit of time,” he said. “I was able to set my feet, read the defense and deliver the ball where it needed to go.”
Ozark (4-5) trailed 14-7 at halftime after Strickler hooked up with Pritchard for a 57-yard touchdown pass. After Carthage (7-2) went up 35-7 in the second half, Strickler had an 11-yard scoring strike to Love and a 24-yard touchdown pass to Skaggs.
“Chance did a good job managing our offense and throwing a real good ball,” coach Chad Depee said. “He made a couple good throws and we made some good catches. Carthage plugged things up pretty good and we had to find some alternative ways of doing things.”
Strickler and Skaggs also connected on a 44-yard pass, as Ozark’s passing game enjoyed its biggest night on the season.
“Teams don’t expect it to be coming,” Skaggs said. “They know the offense we run with the triple-option and think we’re running the ball. All of a sudden, we’re over the top of them with a pass. Last year, our passing game was a work in progress. It was off and on. This year it’s been on.
“Chance tuned some things up with his throwing and his release,” Skaggs added. “He’s become a great asset for our offense.”
Running back Tylr Bolin capped Ozark's scoring with an 88-yard touchdown run.
Ozark’s defense wasn’t able to stop Carthage’s running game. Tyler Mueller ran for 198 yards on 25 carries and quarterback Patrick Carlton had 189 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Ozark opponents have had at last six touchdowns each of the past five weeks while totaling 262 points.
“We’ve got get better at keeping things in font of us,” Depee said. “You don’t want to give these guys extra yards. If you give teams extra chances in our league, the next play can go big.”
“We played the three best teams that we’ll probably ever face,” Bolin said of Joplin, Webb City and Carthge. “It’s been tough. The past few weeks, the other teams’ lines have been really good about making gaps for the running backs.”
“We need to start tackling more,” Skaggs said. “We’re missing tackles and not wrapping up. It’s killing us.”
Ozark enters the post-season as the No. 2 seed in Class 5 District 6 and will enjoy a bye week preparing for a semifinal matchup at home versus Nixa (4-5) in two weeks.
“We worked long and hard to get to this point,” Depee said.
With Carthage being the No. 1 seed, Ozark players and coaches are hoping for a rematch with a District championship on the line.
“It was a tough second half tonight,” Bolin said. “If we would play them again, hopefully it will be more like the first half tonight.”
“We’d love another opportunity at them,” Depee said. “Of course, we’ve got another game to focus on before we’d worry about them again.”
“If we can play them in a District championship game, it should be a good game,” Skaggs added. “I’d want that game more than anything in the world. It would be awesome.”
