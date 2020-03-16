Before Ozark coach Mike Essick walks away into retirement at the end of this season, he's hoping walks don't tell the story of his final go-around with the Tigers.
Ozark is still rocking from control issues that plagued the Tigers' pitchers a year ago. A promising season in which Essick proclaimed the talent on hand was as good as he'd had in years, ended with disappointment and a nondescript 16-13 mark.
Most telling was Ozark's pitching staff issued 133 walks and had 30 hit batsmen in 191.1 innings. The walks were an increase of roughly 50 percent from recent seasons.
The Tigers' walks totals were in the 80s in 2017 and 2018 and in the low 90s in 2015 and 2016.
Going into Friday's season-opener versus Poplar Bluff, Ozark pitchers aren't worried about throwing in high 80s or the break on their curve ball. They're focused on throwing one pitch, a strike.
"The greatest pitch is a strike," junior Garrett Dotson said succinctly.
"Coach isn't worried about our speed right now," junior Hunter Tennison said. "He’s just worried about us hitting our spots and throwing strikes."
The importance of a first-pitch strike, in particular, has certainly been preached to the Tigers.
"Coach is a strike-first guy," senior Jake Skaggs said. "It doesn’t have to be the hardest pitch, as long as you’re getting a strike, you’re doing your job."
Far too often last season, Ozark pitchers found themselves working behind in the count, putting the hitter in control of the at-bat and sitting on a fast ball. The Tigers are looking to regain that edge.
"It’s a huge advantage to get that first-pitch strike," Dotson said. "It puts the at-bat in your hands. You can take control and do whatever you want because you’re comfortable."
"As soon as that happens, you immediately have more confidence in yourself," senior Riley Sundlie said of throwing a first-pitch strike. "Getting ahead in the count is a huge deal. That’s what coach Essick emphasizes."
With Ozark featuring many new faces around its infield and outfield, the pitchers figure the best way for the newcomers to prove themselves is to put them to work. Strikeouts are not a focus, inducing groundouts or flyouts are the priority.
"We want to focus on throwing strikes and letting our defense work," Dotson said. "It’s not that big of a deal if we get hit, we want our defense to have to work."
In Skaggs, Sundlie and Tennison, the Tigers have experience to lean on. Skaggs was 3-1 with a 3.12 ERA over 24.1 innings last season, Sundlie was 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA over 28 innings and Tennison was 0-1 with a 2.55 ERA covering 11 innings.
They're optimistic experience will pay big dividends.
"I think pitching is going to be one of our strong points," Skaggs said. "This is going to be one of the better pitching staffs we’ve had come through."
"I think we’re going to do a lot better with our pitching," Sundlie said. "Some of the guys are more mentally prepared to battle on the mound. We’re going to put a lot of work into our craft. We have pitchers with some decent movement. We’re looking at placement, getting our pitches where they need to be."
The veterans hope to set a tone for Castro, Dotson and other pitchers who will see their first varsity time on the mound.
Castro transferred from Spokane last season. He was 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA over 20.1 innings on Ozark's jayvee last year. Dotson was 1-2 with a 4.12 ERA in 17 innings.
"It was a big jump, seeing the change last year from Class 2 to Class 5," Castro said. "It’s been a good change for me. I’ve stepped right in and went with it and here I am. I’m super excited for the opportunity and ready for a great year."
"I’m a lot better throwing strikes than I was last year. It’s been a big thing we worked on over the off-season. Hopefully, it works out," Dotson said. "It’s going to be a great year for opportunities and us taking advantage of every opportunity."
