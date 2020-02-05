Ozark senior Colby Allen is optimistic wrestling at Drury next winter will bring out the best in him.
More specifically, Allen is looking forward to working alongside Nixa grad Donovan Benetti in the Panthers’ practice room. Benetti, a three-time State qualifier as a prep for the Eagles, is a red-shirt 197-pounder for Drury.
“I wrestled him over the summer two or three times. It’s going to help me a lot to have him there,” Allen said. “It’s a blessing. Everything he does is going to help make me better. Anytime you wrestle someone better than you, it’s going to make you better."
Allen’s senior season has worked out as he hoped by competing at 182 and 195. He’s unique by being versatile enough to tip the scales anywhere between 170-220.
“At 195, I think I’m wrestling at my own body weight and not having to cut as much weight,” he said. “That way I can feel healthy.”
Allen owns a 19-27 W-L record and is fresh from a sixth-place finish at 182 at last weekend’s COC Tournament. He and the Tigers will take part in Class 4 District 3 at Jefferson City on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.