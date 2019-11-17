Ozark’s Caleb Chrestman capped his breakout junior season by bringing home two individual medals from the Class 2 Swimming and Diving State Championships over the weekend in St. Peters.
Chrestman was third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 46.92, after not making State in the 100 freestyle a year ago. He had a 47.35 in prelims.
Joplin’s Alex Crawford was first with a 45.87
Chrestman fourth in the 50 freestyle with a 21.46. His prelims time was 21.44.
Andrew Bennett, of Lee’s Summit North, was first with a 21.01.
Chrestman was 16th at State last year in the 50 free with a 22.87.
Ozark’s Mason Waltke, Blake Schamma, Holton Miller and Chrestman were 11th in the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:32.88. They had a 1.33.49 in prelims.
Chrestman turned in a 20.82 while swimming the anchor leg. That was the third-fastest anchor leg in the field.
The Tigers’ Kaden Bowling was 16th in diving with 348.65 points.
Ozark’s 400 freestyle relay of Schamma, Trenton Crisp, Graham Eisenmann and Chrestman was 18th with a 3:29.24.
Schamma finished 28th in the 200 freestyle with a 1:54.
Nixa’s Kai Brownlee was 27th in the 100 backstroke with a 59.32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.