Two-thirds of Ozark’s outfield received All-COC First-Team recognition in voting by the league’s coaches.
The Lady Tigers’ Abby Ford and Kenna Mayfield, both sophomores, earned First-Team status by hitting .400-plus. Ford, a center fielder, topped Ozark with a .478 batting average and 39 runs scored. Mayfield, who began the year in right field and ended it in left field, hit .423 with 27 runs scored and 22 RBIs.
COC champion Webb City is represented by three seniors on the First-Team. That list is led by pitcher Jaidyn Berry, the COC Player of The Year. Stacy Tyndall and Kiera Jackson are also on the First-Team.
The rest of the First-Team is made up of Branson senior Cat Ford, Carthage senior Aubrey Willis, Neosho sophomore Kaitlyn Killion, Neosho freshman McKaylie Forrest, Republic junior Kaitlyn Ragsdale, Republic senior Megan Weis and Willard sophomore Ryley Ritchey.
Both Fords, Mayfield, Willis, Killion, Ragsdale, Berry, Tyndall and Pitcher are unanimous choices.
Ozark’s lone second-team selections is sophomore third baseman Emily Schmucker. She batted .425 and led the Lady Tigers with 26 RBIs.
Nixa has second-teamer in sophomore center fielder Katie Faulk, junior catcher Emma Vincent and senior first baseman Emily Morton.
Faulk led Nixa with five home runs and 12 extra-base hits, to go along with a .393 batting mark. Vincent hit .37 with four homers and 25 RBIs. Morton hit a team-best .400 and had 24 RBIs.
Honorable mention recognition goes to Ozark junior second baseman Athena Andrews, Ozark junior pitcher Hattie Depee and Nixa junior third baseman Maya Herman.
Andrews hit .377 and had two home runs during Districts. Depee was 17-6 with a 2.50 ERA.
Herman led Nixa with 26 RBIs while hitting .361.
