Ozark's Cade Holmes and Riley Sundlie have joined classmate and teammate Jake Skaggs as college signees.
Holmes is headed to Mineral Area and Sundlie is bound for College of the Ozarks. Skaggs signed with Missouri Southern last fall.
Holmes, an outfielder, like the possibilities that going the juco route could lead to. He's hoping to land at a four-year college either after one year or two years at Mineral Area.
"It's pretty exciting," Holmes said. "I'll keep working hard, doing my best and see if I can prove myself."
Sundlie, a pitcher, will join Ozark grads Darren Sims, Cade Little and Zach Ford at C of O.
"I'm very excited for my C of O experience," Sundlie said. "I can't wait to be around the college baseball environment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.