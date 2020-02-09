Ashley Mallonee packed a lifetime of memories into one night Friday. Actually, in a whirlwind of just a few hours the Ozark senior met her goal in the pool and received a crown on the court.
Mallonee earned herself a return trip to State by posting a qualifying cut time of 1:10.99 in prelims at the SWMO Swimming & Diving Championships. She followed up being named Homecoming queen during the Ozark basketball team’s contest with Neosho.
She finally caught her breath upon arriving at home, getting ready to go to sleep and going over her busy night.
“I was like, 'I can’t believe that all happened in one night,’” Mallonee said. “It was a fun night and a big night.”
Mallonee was optimistic she could approach a state cut time upon seeing the lane assignments for the prelims of the 100 breast stroke. She drew a lane alongside Rogersville standout Cabrini Johnson, who would go on to win the 100 breast stroke and be named the Swimmer Of The Meet.
“I saw I was in the lane next to Cabrinni and knew she would go super fast,” Mallonee said. “So I told myself to stay with her. After the race, I looked up (at the times) and saw I got a 1:10.99 and I saw the state cut was a 1:10.99, so that was pretty exciting.”
Mallonee’s night to remember wasn’t without some stress. She knew while swimming at the Natatorium in Springfield that she wouldn’t have much time to get herself back to Ozark for Homecoming festivities.
“I was really nervous the whole day because I didn’t think I was going to make it,” she said. “Then, somebody said to be at the school at 6:30, instead of 7:30. I thought, ‘Okay, that just changed everything.’ After (swimming), I raced to the high school and got ready there. I was still in my swimsuit when I got to the high school. I didn’t get out of my suit until about five minutes before I had to take pictures.”
"You talk about a kid who is doing it all, she's doing it," coach Steve Boyce said.
Mallonee related being named homecoming queen was special to her because she was able to share the same experience her mother, Blanca, enjoyed as a homecoming queen at Branson in 1992.
“She was happy I got it. I saw tears in her eyes,” Ashley said.
In the 100 breast stroke finals Saturday, Mallonee posted a 1:11.95 to take third behind Johnson (1:04.19) and Republic’s Karissa Metzger (1:09.78).
“I went one second slower, but I’m not mad,” Mallonee said. “I got third and was supposed to get third with my entry time. I'm proud of myself.
“If I train right and do everything right, I think I can go faster than a 1:10 at State,” she added. “I like that I’lll be able to focus on the breaststroke in practices, instead of freestyle. And, I probably need to start getting a little more sleep.”
Other top results for Ozark from Saturday included a third-place finish from Claire George in the 100 freestyle (54.82), a fourth-place finish from George in the 50 freestyle (25.30) and a fourth-place finish from the Lady Tigers' 200 medley relay (1:58.31).
"Claire was fantastic in the sprints, especially in the 100," Boyce said. "Also, we put together some great relays. it was a lot of fun to watch those kids go."
