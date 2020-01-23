Elijah Maskrod appears on the verge of making the same late-season push that lifted him to his first trip to State a year ago.
Maskrod has won five of his last six matches and improved to 17-10 entering this weekend’s Winnetonka Tournament. The Ozark 138-pounder picked up an 8-3 win against Nixa’s Ethan Shepherd in the Tigers' 44-24 dual triumph Wednesday.
It was Maskrod's first win by decision this season. He had lost all three of his previous matches that went the distance.
“It was a good match,” Maskrod said. “(Shepherd) was aggressive and I needed a match that was close. I’ve been working on winning the close matches. So, this was a good one for me.”
Last season at this time, Maskrod began to pick up momentum at the always-formidable Winnetonka Tournament, where he went 5-3. He went on to finish fourth at the COC Tournament and capped his season by placing runner-up in Class 4 District 3.
“There were brief moments throughout the season last year in which I could kind of see the light. I was thinking, ‘Man, I’m starting to turn the corner,’” Maskrod said. “Coach (Tod Sundlie) was telling me, ‘You’re getting close.’ I think I capitalized on those little moments and eventually put it all together.”
Maskrod was pinned in both of his matches at State, but came away feeling more motivated than ever.
“The state tournament was so much fun,” he said. “Qualifying was my goal last year. Reaching that goal helped me turn a corner and gain confidence. That experience was super motivating.”
Over the summer, Maskrod felt he made himself more well-rounded and worked toward turning his weaknesses into strengths.
“All the wrestling our coaches have allowed us to do in the off-season, to me that’s where I’ve seen the most growth,” he said. “(Assistant coach Shawn Kellis) talks about how there’s a bubble for your wrestling and in the off-season is when you expand that bubble by learning all sorts of new stuff. There’s not a lot of pressure in the off-season. You have the freedom to experiment a bit.”
“He’s a hard-working, nose-to-the-grindstone kid,” Sundlie said. “He wants to improve and address deficiencies.”
Ozark returns to the Winnetonka Tournament this weekend and will take part in the COC Tournament, to be hosted by Joplin, the following weekend.
“Now’s the time we’re wanting to carry some momentum and feel good about how we’re wrestling,” Sundlie said.
Maskrod most likely will cut to 132 and remain there prior to the post-season. For the COC Tournament, he’ll have to go through Neosho’s Kolton Sanders, who was sixth at State last season, and Nixa's Cole Crahan, who is the defending tourney champion at 132.
Crahan wrestled at 126 Wednesday and was pinned by Ozark's Braxton Strick in 2:35.
“Honestly, I haven’t paid attention a whole lot to the conference because if I do, it creates stress for me,” Maskrod said. “The day of, I like to talk to coach and if there’s a game plan that needs to executed, I’ll do it.”
“We have high expectations for Elijah,” Sundlie said. “We know what he’s capable of. We want him to get back to State and win some matches.”
