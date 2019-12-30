Embracing the underdog role, Ozark guard Anna Hitt thinks she and her Lady Tigers teammates won’t feel any pressure in tonight’s White Division championship game of the Pink & White Lady Classic.
The No. 2 seeded Lady Tigers will face No. 1 seeded Oklahoma City Classen SAS at 5:30.
Classen SAS (10-2) was the Oklahoma Class 4A state runner-up last season. The Lady Comets haven’t been challenged in their foray in the Pink & White, whipping Waynesville 76-12, crushing Thayer 68-39 and routing Melbourne (Arkansas) 62-40.
Ozark (9-2) has blown out Marshfield 55-18, downed Skyline 55-45 and edged Republic 48-44 on its way to the final.
“We’re so proud to be here and really excited,” Hitt said. “We have nothing to lose.”
Classen SAS features 6-foot-1 center Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, who is averaging 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. Hitt and centers Katie Mayes and Moriah Putt, all at 5-9, are Ozark’s tallest players.
Ozark coach David Brewer hopes his team takes advantage of the opportunity to play a premier program.
“One of the unique things about this tournament is you get to play somebody really good who is local and now we have an opportunity to play somebody who is really good nationally,” he said.
Ozark last played in a Pink & White final in 2013, when the Lady Tigers fell to Fort Smith Northside (Arkansas). Ozark’s last Pink & White championship was in 2010.
