Having seen shortstop Ashlei Coonrod stay in front of hard-hit ground balls ripped her way on Branson’s concrete joke of an infield two weeks ago, Ozark coach Jimmy Nimmo made a point to tell his players afterward he was proud of her bravery.
“She isn’t scared of anything,” Nimmo said. “With Ashlei and Abby (Ford) in center, there’s not much fear from them on defense.”
Coonrod also has shown courage by being able to play at all. She’s played in pain her entire high school career, stemming from an extra bone in her left foot that she was born with. In doctor’s terms, the condition is referred to as accessory navicular. It affects 2.5 percent of adults.
Coonrod, who has started for the Lady Tigers at shortstop since her freshman year, first realized she had an extra bone in her foot as a seventh-grader.
“I was running in cross country when I stepped in a pot hole,” she said. “I got my foot X-rayed because I thought it was broken. That’s when they told me I had an extra bone in my foot. It’s a tiny bone laying on top of a tendon making my tendon really inflamed. That’s why it hurt a lot for me to play softball or run in general.”
The pain was enough for Coonrod to cut her choice of sports from four to one.
“I don’t play basketball anymore and I don’t run track or cross country,” she said.
About four years after learning of her condition, Coonrod had the navicular bone removed during a surgery on Christmas Eve of last year.
“My family decided it was a smart move to have surgery and have it taken out,” Coonrod said. “My step-dad is a nurse anesthetist, so he works with a lot of surgeons. He was talking to a friend of his who is a surgeon and he said in the long run it would be beneficial for me to have it taken out, rather than leave it in because when I got older, I could have problems with it.
"It’s still giving me a lot of pain," she added. "But over time it will work itself out."
Her recovery time from the surgery was extensive.
“It’s a 6- to 8-month recovery,” said Coonrod, whose highlight last season was hitting a go-ahead home run in Ozark’s eight-inning win over Nixa in the Class 5 District 11 championship game. “I had a boot on for quite a while. I got it taken off at the end of the school year, so I knew I wasn’t going to be able to play travel ball this summer and I understood that.”
Upon her return to the field at the start of Ozark’s practices in August, Coonrod exceeded expectations by needing little time to regain her timing at-bat and her hitting stroke.
"I could hit off a tee, but any running or workout with endurance, it was terrible,” she said of her recovery period. “I tried not to worry about it and thought if I worked hard on my health, I would be ready to play.”
Like nearly all of the Lady Tigers, Coonrod has moved around in Ozark's batting order. She's hit as high as second while helping the Lady Tigers get off to an 11-4 start that includes a 3-1 mark in the COC.
Ozark entertains Joplin on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.