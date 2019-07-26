An Ozark woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Lawrence County on July 25.
Brittany Barker, 27, died at the scene of a collision on Missouri Highway 96, approximately four miles west of Miller.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Barker was driving eastbound in a 2005 Jeep Liberty. At 4:20 p.m., Barker drove into the westbound lane to overtake another eastbound vehicle. The Jeep traveled onto the westbound shoulder. Barker’s vehicle reportedly returned to the roadway and was struck in the side by an oncoming 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.
According to the Highway Patrol accident report, Barker was taken to Mercy hospital in Springfield and was pronounced dead at 5:27 p.m.
The driver of the pickup truck, 57-year-old Willis Vanderford of Prescott, Kansas, was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.