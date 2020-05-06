Skout Lave trusted enough in himself and his left arm not to get overwhelmed while pitching at college showcases.
"It's not too nerve wracking," he said of the showcases that bring together prep prospects and college coaches. "You just have to make sure you do what you do best. As long as you keep doing what you need to do to keep getting better, somebody will notice you."
That somebody turned out to be Des Moines Area Community College coaches. They saw Lave pitch a bullpen session at a showcase in Arkansas that ultimately led to the Ozark senior signing a letter of intent with the Bears.
"I was able to locate my fast ball well that day," Lave said. "They reached out to me after seeing me at the showcase. I did my research on them, we stayed in touch and I scheduled a visit. I like their baseball program and how they treat their players. They treat them really well."
Lave has known for quite some time pitching would be his ticket to college ball. He turned in his bat and glove two years ago.
"It was tough at first, not being able to play the field and hit," he said. "I love hitting. But it allowed me to focus more on what I needed to focus on. I knew I was going to get to college as a pitcher and not a hitter."
DMAAC is an NJCAA D-II juco that has produced six players who went on to play professionally. Lave will offer the Bears versatility. He has plenty of experience pitching at the beginning of a game, during the middle innings and for the final out.
"The coach has said he wants me to get playing time right out of the gates," Lave said. "I think I'll go in as a reliever. I'll be happy to pitch whenever. I've been a starter and a reliever and pitched as a closer at one point."
In regard to closing Lave thinks his football background as a wide receiver and defensive back for Ozark serves him well on the diamond.
“I feel like the mentality you have in football helps you in baseball,” he said. “In football, you have to have the mentality that it doesn’t matter how big you are, you're going to make the play. I keep that same mentality whenever I’m on the mound.”
Lave opted not to play school ball for Ozark, choosing to play club ball for the Midwest Nationals.
"The Nationals have helped me become the player I am. I have to give them a lot of credit," said Lave, whose fast ball has been clocked as high as 88 mph. "(DMAAC coaches) said they were happy as long as I was playing some sort of baseball, that's all that mattered to them. They wanted to make sure I was getting my reps in and staying healthy."
