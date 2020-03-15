Nevaeh Page is part of Nixa's 4 x 400 and 4 x 800 relays that return virtually everyone from last season, when both relays qualified for State. The 4 x 400 relay was 11th and the 4 x 800 relay was 15th.
The 4 x 400 relay welcomes back Page, Alexis Adams and Lily Simmons. The 4 x 800 relay returns Page, Adams, Macy Kopp, Alicen Ashley and Emily Harris.
The fact there are five runners for four spots in the 4 x 800 relay is being viewed as a good problem to have.
"There are five of us, so it’s kind of hard because one of us will get left out for the 4 x 800 relay," Page said. "Last year, me and Emily went back and forth between running in the relay. But there’s not any anger. They are great people to be around. There are days some of us are good at one workout and others are good in another workout. It’s good because we’re constantly battling each other. We’re also really close. We have sleepovers and breakfast dates. The girls are always encouraging and uplifting.
"I think we understand things do happen," she added. "One of us may get sick or injured and not be able to run. We understand that we can rely on each other and that it's a relief that there is an extra person. It’s not like we’re competing against each other."
The Lady Eagles have already experienced issues they never dreamed possible. During the cross country season last fall, both Page and Emily Harris dealt with concussions, not exactly an injury one would associate with runners. In Page's case, she suffered her concussion away from any course or track.
"Three days before Districts. I hit my head on a metal box in a bathroom (at school)," Page said. "I had my stuff underneath the box and as I reached for my things, I stood up and hit my head. I felt my head and it was bleeding right away.
"A lot of people didn’t want me to run," she added. "But it was my last season of cross country. I told them, ‘I have to compete at Districts, so I can make it to Sectionals and try to make it to State.’ I ended up being able to run. I had a piercing headache and fought through it. But I didn’t run the best time ever."
"It was really disappointing for Nevaeh at the time," coach Lance Brumley said. "She was worried she wouldn’t get to finish out her senior year by running at the District meet. She did run, but wasn’t able to run as well as she hoped."
Page is motivated to turn in a strong spring more so than she originally imagined. Having signed with Southwest Baptist to continue her cross country and track careers has added more fuel to her fire.
"I would still try and I know it sounds bad, but I don’t feel I would have as much motivation to get stronger and faster, if I wasn't going to run in college," she said.
Page didn't think running in college was a realistic goal for her until attending a Christian running camp made of up college and high school runners.
"I thought about running in college as a freshman, but at that point it was way far away," she said. "I never expected that I would decide on running in college. I expected to just go the camp and have fun and worship. But it changed into something so much bigger for me. I’m super grateful for it. A lot of SBU people were there. I talked to them about it and a lot of them told me I should run in college. I went to SBU on a visit and fell in love with the place."
Brumley is confident SBU coaches will like what they get in Page.
"She has a great attitude and is a tremendous worker," he said. "She leads by example. She’ll be the first one to go to work and be the last one to leave. Someone might beat her time, but they’re not going to beat her effort."
Page feels more at ease this spring compared to a year ago, when she was still making the adjustment of transferring from Lebanon to Nixa.
"I’m stronger and have a lot more friends, with it being my second year at Nixa," she said. "This is a great place, I love it so much."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.