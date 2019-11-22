Clever coach Dan Jones isn’t shy about comparing his current bunch to the Lady Jays’ teams from the past few years that racked up 61 wins and included 1,000-point club members Harper Little, Abi Menzies and All Clevenger.
The latter returns as the lone headliner to this point, anyway. Jones thinks he has other players who will blossom into stars and quickly quiet any talk of this being a rebuilding season at Clever.
“This team is going to be the fastest team I’ve had since I’ve been here. I believe it’s also going to be the best shooting team since I’ve been here,” Jones said. “Our IQ doesn’t quite match up to where it was the last few years. Those girls from the last few years had a basketball IQ off the charts. But I think by mid-season our IQ is going to be there.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” he added. “I think we will have a legitimate shot at getting out of our District and making some waves on our way to State. The sky is the limit for this group. The pieces fit.”
Clevenger appears well on her way to 1,500-plus points. She’s at 1,208 entering the Lady Jays’ season-opener tonight at home versus Marshfield.
Clevenger will primarily be at point guard. But Jones believes has has other ball-handlers who can free her enough that she can return to shooting guard at times.
“When we’re running our half-court sets, she’ll start those,” Jones said. “We have three other guards who can handle the ball. So, when we’re running different plays, we can run her off the two-(guard) to get her looks. Obviously, she will be our first option because she can get to the basket pretty much at will. She’s excited about this being her squad.”
Clever’s starting five is set with Clevenger, Ruthie Brown, Madison Gladney, Carly Simpson and Mackenzie Simpson. All five could be candidates each night to reach double-figure scoring and Gladney and Brown could reach big numbers in rebounding.
Brown, in particular, appears poised for a breakout sophomore season.
“Ruthie can play pretty much any position,” Jones said. “I don’t know if there are too many girls who have as many good moves around the basket as she does. She’s got a great up-and-under and a nice soft jump-hook from both sides of the lane.”
Jones is looking forward to the 6-foot-1 Gladney further tapping into her upside.
“Gladney’s game has moved leaps and bounds,” he said. “I’m so excited to see what she is going to do. She’s one of the top athletes in the area as far as pure athleticism, speed, agility and jumping ability. She’s still raw in some areas. She’s worked hard on her game. She has nice hooks down low, she’s turning well and shooting the ball well from 15 feet. Defensively, she’s better than she ever has been. She’s going to surprise a lot of people. When she gets comfortable on the floor, look out.”
The Simpsons are transfers from Nixa.
“They’re long, about 5-8, and move the floor well,” Jones said. “They can pass, dribble and defend. They had to battle with great players at Nixa. That’s really tempered them into good ball players."
Jordan Palmer and Kendra Stewart will be Clever’s first players off the bench.
New for the Lady Jays is their assignment to Class 3 District 12, primarily with Big Eight Conference foes and their entry to the Skyline Tournament. Clever, which dropped from the Kickapoo Shootout, is the No. 1 seed at the Fair Grove Tournament next week.
