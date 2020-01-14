Former Ozark sharpshooter Annie Scheer was back at her alma mater for the Lady Tigers’ COC opener against Branson on Tuesday. Also, many of the players on both sides were part of the teams’ tussle last year.
But there wasn’t much of a semblance between Ozark’s 52-39 win over the Lady Pirates on Tuesday and their 55-48 triumph at Branson a year ago.
In contrast to last season, when Scheer had four of the Lady Tigers’ eight treys against the Lady Pirates, Ozark won inside this time around. Much revolved around center Katie Mayes, as she was either on the receiving end of passes in the paint or was distributing the ball for an assist herself.
“They played really far out in their zone, so it was like one-one-one in the post for us,” said Mayes, who had a dozen points. “We were able to get it down low and then get some inside-outside looks and finish at the rim."
“That was the gameplan,” coach David Brewer said. “Our anticipation was they would spread their zone out to cover shooters and let (6-foot-3 Priscilla Williams) patrol the paint. The idea was to get it either high or low, force her to guard high or low and then find the other person.”
After holding a 21-19 halftime lead, Ozark broke away, thanks to a 21-point third quarter.
“After halftime, the girls did a great job finding Katie underneath,” Brewer said.
Williams couldn’t keep pace. She scored 25 points.
Anna Hitt began the game defending Williams, before getting into foul trouble. Madi Braden, all 5-foot-6 of her, took over. Branson wasn’t able to take full advantage of Williams having nine inches on Braden.
“The fear was she would post Madi up,” Brewer said. “Madi’s little, we were afraid they’d try to throw it inside. But they didn’t do it enough harm to us. It looked like (Williams) either didn’t want to do it or hasn’t been schooled at that.
“The girls in the second half picked up their defense, did a better job helping on Priscilla when she had the ball in transition and in half-court and not letting her get easy shots,” he added. “I’m always pleased with Madi’s defense. To have her guard a post like that and be more physical than she’s used to, I’m pretty proud of her.”
Hitt led Ozark with 13 points, Braden added 12 and Moriah Putt had 10. The Lady Tigers made just one 3-pointer.
The win was a relief for Brewer’s bunch, who wanted to start COC play with a win and prove they can win at home. Ozark lost its home-opener this season and is 12-10 at home over the last three-plus seasons.
“It’s so stressful because we haven’t played well at home,” Mayes said. “When we can get a win at home, it’s big for us.”
Ozark is out to win the COC title for the first time since taking the title outright two years ago.
“A couple teams aren’t playing as well as I thought they might. But there’s still time for them to get going,” Brewer said of the conference race. “There are also teams who have lost players and are trying to adapt to those losses. Republic is dangerous and I knew Carl Junction would be good. With the top tier, it looks like what I expected.”
BRANSON (39) — Grimm 3 0-0 6, Williams 8 8-10 25, Pardock 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 2, Hodges 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 8-10 39.
OZARK (52) — Mayes 6 0-1 12, Hitt 6 0-0 13, Braden 4 4-4 12, Hanks 2 1-2 5, Putt 4 2-2 10. Totals 22 7-9 52.
Branson 10 9 12 8 - 39
Ozark 15 7 21 10 - 52
3-point goals - Hitt, Williams.
