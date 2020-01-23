Kyle Flavin hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter to spark Ozark's boys basketball team to a 59-56 triumph over Glendale on Tuesday.
A.J. Elliott and Owen Brockman also netted 3-pointers in the opening quarter.
The Tigers won the game on the boards, outrebounding Glendale 39-23.
Ozark has won nine of its last 10 matchups against Glendale.
Sparta bows to Crane
Sparta's boys basketball team dropped an 80-44 decision to Crane.
The Trojans' Dakota Lafferty joined Sparta's 1,000-point club during the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.