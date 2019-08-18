Sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Q’s and A’s session with Nixa outfielder Ellie Osborne and infielder Emily Morton:
Q: What is your birth date and where were you born?
Osborne: Jan. 11, 2002. I was born in Springfield. We’ve always lived in Nixa. I don’t know anything else. I love Nixa. I wouldn’t mind living here even when I’m older. It’s getting bigger, but not huge like a Kansas City. You know a lot of people. There’s not much to do, but you can find stuff to do. Morton: Jan. 28, 2002. I was born in Springfield. I’ve been here my whole life. It’s nice to live some place your whole life because you get to know all the people around you. You get to see how a town has grown. After I go away to college, I could see myself moving back here.
Q: What is your type of music and who are some singers or bands you like?
Osborne: I listen to a variety of music. I’m really into Elton John. I also like Khalid. My Dad used to listen to older music when I was in the car with him, so I picked up on it and like it. Morton: I like Khalid, Bozzi, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, AC/DC and Def Leppard. I have a broad spectrum of what I listen to. I can listen to anything from country to classic rock.
Q: How old were you when first started playing softball?
Osborne: I started playing softball in the seventh grade, so I haven’t played that long. Morton: I’ve played softball since I was in the fifth grade. I started in rec ball. My sister started playing and that’s what got me interested in it.
Q: What is your favorite class at school?
Osborne: I really like Stagecraft. I get to build in that class and I really like the teacher. Morton: I enjoy photography. It’s independent and you can be creative.
Q: Do you have a career path in mind?
Osborne: I’m not set on anything, yet. I think I might go into elementary education. Morton: I’m thinking of going into business. But I’m not decided, yet.
Q: Do you have brothers and sisters?
Osborne: I have an older sister, Abby, and a younger brother and two nephews, Lincoln is 3 years old and Memphis is 1 — I love them so much. Abby graduated from Nixa in 2015. She played soccer and that’s why I picked it up, too. Morton: I have a younger sister, Cameron, who is also on the softball team. She’s a sophomore. We argue sometimes, but mostly on the field we try to get along so everyone wouldn’t feel awkward with us fighting. We have a younger brother, Jacob, who is 8.
Q: Past or present, who is a Nixa athlete you looked up to?
Osborne: Liz Davis was a big role model for me in soccer. She helped me learn to play defense. She was always giving me advice. For softball, Lauren Herman and Riley Bennett were always helpful and supportive when I was an underclassmen. Morton: I liked watching Ashley Roberts play. She was our catcher my freshman year. She was always so positive and outgoing. She inspired me. That’s how I want to be for our freshmen.
Q: What’s your favorite form of social media?
Osborne: I’m mainly on Snapchat and Instagram. I’m always with my friends trying to take cute pictures for Instagram. I have a lot of streaks with all my friends on Snapchat. I think my highest streak is 1,019, which means I’ve been Snap-chatting with that person every single day for 1,019 days. I think I have 1,900 friends on Instagram. Morton: I’m mostly on Snapchat and Instagram. I’m Snapchatting more than anything. But I’ve been on social media less and less. It’s nice to be away from your phone.
Q: What bat do you use?
Osborne: I have a Louisville Xeno. It’s a 32 inch, drop 11. I’ve had it for a while. I need a new, heavier bat. Morton: I just got a DeMarini. It’s a 33 inch, drop 10. It’s working out great for me. I hit a home run in practice the other day. I’m excited to use it in a game.
Q: What are your favorite TV shows?
Osborne: I got into “Stranger Things” this summer. All my friends are watching it. I’m not big into scary shows, so I was hesitant to watch it. But once I watched it, within a week I watched all three seasons. Morton: I like “Stranger Things,” “Vampire Diaries” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Q: Is there something about yourself that most people who know you don’t know?
Osborne: Only my really close friends know I’m shy. I come off as a loud and outgoing person. But I’m actually very awkward. It’s hard for me to open up to people. Morton: I’m very different on and off the field. I have a game mode I go into in which I might seem like I’m mad, but I’m not. In junior high, the coaches were thinking about benching me because they thought I was mad all the time. I’m just focused and really into the game.
