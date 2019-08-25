Sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Q’s and A’s session with Billings all-state volleyball player Bailey Groves:
Q: What is your birth date and where were you born?
Groves: I was born on Jan. 2002 at John’s Hospital in Springfield. I’ve lived in Billings all my life. I like the small-town setting here. Everyone knows everyone.
Q: What is your favorite class in school?
Groves: I’m taking a lot of college (prep) classes. So far, I think my favorite class will turn out to be psychology. I like learning about human behavior.
Q: Do you have college plans and if so, where do you plan on going?
Groves: Missouri State. I got offers to play volleyball from Northwest Missouri State, Evangel and Central Methodist. But I feel like it would be a lot to play a sport in college. I feel my time is done and I want to focus on my education. I also want to experience what it’s like to be a college student, instead of worrying about sports. All my life, I’ve been doing sports all year round. It’s kind of worn me out.
Q: Wha car do you drive and what is your dream ride?
Groves: I drive a 2011 Ford Fusion. My dream car would be a Challenger or a Charger.
Q: What’s been your favorite vacation spot?
Groves: I was in kindergarten when we went to Disney World. I love anywhere in Florida by a beach. I’ve also been to Minneapolis, Indianapolis and Chicago and they are all fun cities.
Q: What are your favorite TV shows?
Groves: “Chicago PD” and “‘70s Show.”
Q: What is your type of music?
Groves: Country music, but not the recent country. I like the older country like Garth Brooks, George Strait and Reba (McEntire). My favorite Garth songs are “Thunder Rolls” and “The Beaches of Cheyenne.”
Q: What is your favorite food?
Groves: I like steak, mashed potatoes and green beans at Texas Road House. I’ll eat that any day. My favorite pizza pepperoni from the Reeds Spring Pizza Company.
Q: What’s a favorite place for you to hang out in Missouri?
Groves: I always enjoy going to St. Louis, seeing the Arch and going to a Cardinals game.
Q: Do you have brothers or sisters?
Groves: I have sister, Brittany, who is 26 and a brother, Grant, who is 19.
Q: What is something about yourself that people in Billings may not know?
Groves: I get a lot of people who tell me I can appear mean and intimidating. I think it’s my focus face that kind of scares everyone away. But I’m really nice if you get to know me. I’m actually kind of shy. But when I warm up and get to know you that’s when I tend to become more social.
