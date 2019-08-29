Sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Q’s and A’s session with Nixa goalkeeper Nick Reid:
Q: What’s your birth date and where were you born?
Reid: May 16, 2003, in Springfield. I actually live in Ozark, but my Mom teaches at Nixa. It would have been complicated if I would have went to Ozark. I would have had to find a ride to school and where I live at (south of Ozark near Highlandville), the bus doesn’t come that far. We’re pretty close to the (border) for the Spokane school district.
Q: What kind of music do you listen to?
Reid: I listen to pretty much anything and everything. But I’m not cultured into old music. On my playlist, I have country music, rap music and all kinds of stuff. I like to listen to music before a game. We put a speaker in the locker room and we like it loud. We mostly listen to rap, or whatever who has the aux-cord wants to play.
Q: What professional soccer team and league do you follow?
Reid: I don’t have a favorite team. But I follow the Premier League and the Champions League. If I had to say who my favorite players are, I like watching goalkeepers who are versatile and can play with their feet. Ederson (Santana de Morales of Manchester City) is interesting to watch.
Q: What has been a favorite vacation spot of yours?
Reid: I went to northwestern Colorado with my Dad and we went elk hunting. I like Colorado a lot. I like the mountains and scenery there. My Dad killed an elk. It was like a small cow.
Q: Past or present, who is a Nixa athlete you admired and why?
Reid: Last year, Hunter Daniels was a good friend of mine. He’s really interesting to watch because he can do a lot on the ball and is really good with his feet. Now he’s playing at Missouri State, so that’s something to look to for the future. If I want to play in college, I could always talk to him about it.
Q: How old were you when first started playing soccer?
Reid: I was 3 years old. I played mini-kickers at Lake Country. I’ve played ever since. It’s been my thing. I played football until the eighth grade and was a linebacker and fullback. That’s when I decided soccer was what I was going to do in high school.
Q: What kind of car do you drive and what’s your dream ride?
Reid: I drive an Infinity G-37. My dream ride would be a Mercedes G-Wagon. I like the box car look. Those are sweet.
Q: Do you know your career aspirations?
Reid: I’m not completely sure. I might look intro dentistry. My cousin is a dentist and I’ve talked to about it a couple of times. That’s something I might want to do.
Q: Where do you think you will attend college and where do you think you’ll be living 10-20 years from now?
Reid: I’ve been looking at staying around here in college, like maybe Missouri State. I’ll probably stay in the Midwest (after college) because of family, if not maybe Colorado.
Q: How many children do you think you'll have and what are some words of advice you will pass along to them?
Reid: Maybe just one or two. I’ll definitely encourage sports to them. I think sports are good for keeping you out of trouble and keeping you busy. But it will be whatever they want to do.
