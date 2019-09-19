Sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Q’s and A’s session with Nixa lineman Sam Davi as part of The Headliner’s pre-game coverage for this week’s Backyard Brawl rivalry:
Q: What is your birth date and where were you born?
Davi: March 19, 2002, and I was born at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. I’ve been in Nixa my whole life. Being part of the Nixa program is about teamwork and working as hard as I can. It’s been nice to be able to devote all my time to the Nixa schools and get a good, set boundary of what it means to be a Nixa Eagle.
Q: What are some of your favorite TV shows?
Davi: “Breaking Bad” and “BoJack Horseman.” With “Breaking Bad,” I like the character diversity, the character arcs and the very intricate plot it goes through.
Q: What is your type of music?
Davi: I’m not picky to any kind of genre. I like the the old style from the 1960s and ‘70s. I like Jim Croce, the Grateful Dead, and the Black Keys. My Dad ikes that music and growing up I listened to what he was listening to. Also, I’m not a huge fan of the early-2000s music. Before a game, I like music with a good beat to get me amped up.
Q: What has been your favorite vacation spot?
Davi: The Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. We spent a week in a cabin with my cousins. We hung out and climbed mountains, it was a lot of fun. I enjoyed being at a 6,000-foot elevation while surrounded by gorgeous trees, great views and amazing sunrises and sunsets.
Q: What kind of career path do you plan on taking and where do you see yourself living in the future?
Davi: I think I want to be an architect. I would like to explore and not stay in the same spot. I want to see what I can find for myself and enjoy.
Q: What are some of your hobbies away from sports?
Davi: I like video games. I try to be a good role model for my brother. He’s 10 years old and looks up to me. I think he’s going to like football.
Q: Who is a Nixa athlete from the past who you looked up to?
Davi: Ozzie Garcia. He was a kick-butt lineman with a great motor who played on both sides of the ball. He was disciplined and smart.
Q: What kind of car do you drive and what is your dream ride?
Davi: I drive a 2006 Pontiac. I don’t know much about cars, but know I like my car now.
Q: What does the Backyard Brawl mean to you?
Davi: It’s a great rivalry with good competition. It can get a little bit heated, but overall it’s good competition and can show what both teams can do at their best.
Q: What has been your favorite moment in the rivalry?
Davi: Last year’s game when we turbo-clocked them. We were planning and set on doing that all week. We definitely deserved the trophy last year.
