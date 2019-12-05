As part of the Headliner’s coverage of Nixa girls basketball player sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Q’s and A’s session with the Lady Eagles’ Ali and Katie Kamies:
Q: What’s your birth date and where were you born?
Ali: Sept. 24, 2003, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. We moved here when I was 1 year old. Most of our family lives near Sioux City, Iowa.
Katie: August, 23, 2002, in Tulsa. Our older sister, Whitney, is going to college at Oklahoma State, so we’ve gone there to see her a couple times. She played high school basketball in Tulsa.
Q: Who is a Nixa athlete from the past you looked up to?
Ali: Emily Walker. We grew up knowing her. She was fun to watch.
Katie: I looked up to Emily, too. Our brother, Ryan Russell, was in the same grade as her, so we got to watch her a lot and she was over at our house a couple times. We really looked up to her. She was so aggressive on the court. By watching her, we got to see what Nixa basketball was going to look like for us.
Q: What are your favorite TV shows and moves?
Ali: I really enjoy “Grey’s Anatomy” on Netflix.
Katie: “Grey’s Anatomy” also because I hopefully will be a doctor someday.
Q: What do you drive and what is your dream ride?
Ali: I have a Volkswagen Tabon. It’s black. My dream car would be a Jeep Wrangler, a white one, or anything convertible.
Katie: I drive a Jeep Liberty. A Jeep Wrangler is my dream car. Also, there’s an old car, the Volkswagen Thing, that could be my dream car, too.
Q: What has been your favorite vacation spot?
Ali: Definitely the Rocky Mountains around Steamboat Springs (Colorado). I love the mountains. We go there every spring break and have been there seven times. I love snowboarding. I’d say I’m pretty decent at it.
Katie: I like Steamboat Springs, too. I like the cold weather and love snowboarding. That’s a lot of fun. We went to the beach last summer and after we said, ‘We think should go back to the mountains next year.’
Q: What are your favorite sports teams and who are your favorite athletes?
Ali: Our Dad is a big Minnesota Vikings fan, so we follow them a little bit. Sometimes, I get into it.
Q: What are some of your interests away from sports?
Ali: I enjoy going to the lake and being outside. We have a place at Table Rock Lake.
Katie: I like going to the lake. But our life kind of revolves around sports.
Q: What is something about yourself that even your friends might not know?
Ali: My friends know everything about me.
Katie: When I’m with my friends, I’m really loud. But I’m not as outgoing as Ali is.
Q: What is it like having a sister on the team?
Ali: We do a pretty good job about not fighting. It’s neat having her on the team and being here with me. I think we connect well.
Katie: At first, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because we fight a lot. But we get along on the court. It’s turned out very good.
Q: What do you think your life will look like 15-20 years from now?
Ali: Wherever I go to college, I hope I stay in that area. I want oo get into health science and fitness and maybe some coaching on the side. I see myself settled down by then, married and kids maybe.
Katie: I want to go north and hopefully I’ll be a doctor by then.
