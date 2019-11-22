As part of the Headliner's coverage of Nixa basketball, sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Q’s and A’s session with Eagles senior guard Josh Mason:
Q: What's your birth date and where were you born?
Mason: March 6, 2002 in Springfield. I’ve gone to Nixa schools my entire life. My class has gotten pretty close and I like that.
Q: What is your family’s background?
Mason: My Dad grew up in Illinois and my Mom is from the South. She moved here from Mississippi in high school. They met at Evangel. Thats how my family started in Springfield and then we moved to Nixa when my Mom got a job here.
I have an older sister, Julie, who is going to Missouri State. She was on the basketball team when she was here.
Q: What kind of car do you drive now and what is your dream ride?
Mason: I drive an ’02 black pick-up Ranger. It’s the same age as me. My dream car is a red Corvette. I’ve always liked Corvettes. Maybe one day I can drop the top and cruise out to California in one.
Q: What has been your favorite vacation spot?
Mason: I was in LA last summer. That was really fun. We toured the city and went to Venice Beach. There were some crazy people there, but it was fun.
Q: Who is a Nixa athlete from the past or present you look up to?
Mason: My cousin, (2012 grad) Ryan Eady, played here so I was always at the games watching him and Austin Ruder. I’ve worked out with Austin a few times recently. I always like watching him shoot. He’s a good one to get some pointers from.
Q: How do you like playing for 28-year Nixa coach Jay Osborne?
Mason: He’s a great coach. He’s really good at what he does and will tell it to you straight. He’s not trying to sugar-coat anything. He’ll tell you what he sees and it’s usually good advice. He’s going to get the best out of you.
Q: As a Nixa lifer, what does it mean to you to wear a Nixa uniform?
Mason: It means a lot. I grew up watching Nixa basketball. I was a fan before I was playing. It’s a great atmosphere here and a great school for academics and athletics. We have high expectations. It’s always fun to perform with high expectations.
Q: What is your favorite class?
Mason: I’ve got to go with this class (basketball) right here. I’m actually not too excited about going in the classroom. But if I had to pick a favorite, it would be science.
Q: What is your type of music?
Mason: I like hip-hop, rap and R&B. I went to a Chance the Rapper concert a few years ago.
Q: What is a good movie you have seen lately?
Mason: The new “Spider-Man” movie “Far From Home” was really good. I’m actually not a big movie guy, though. I’ll go to a few movies if my friends are going. But I’m not too crazy about movies.
Q: What are your favorite sports teams and who are your favorite professional athletes?
Mason: I’ve always been a Thunder fan, but they’ve got a new roster now. I was a big (Russell) Westbrook fan when he was there. For football, I’ve always liked the Chiefs because they’re around here.
I have always enjoyed picking up parts of Steph’s (Curry) and Kyrie’s (Irving) games. They’re my two favorite athletes.
Q: When you envision yourself 15-20 years from now, what do you think your life will look life and where do you think you’ll be living?
Mason: Hopefully, I’ll still be doing some stuff with basketball. I really like being around it any way I can.
I’m not sure, but maybe I’ll have a kid or two. It’s hard to tell where I’ll be living. I’ll probably go away for college. But I might come back, who knows?
