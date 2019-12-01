Sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Q’s and A’s session with Nixa wrestler Lexie Grothe:
Q: What’s your birth date and where were you born?
Grothe: Aug. 21, 2001, in Topeka, Kansas. My parents still live back home. I moved in here with my aunt, Janee Timmons, because I’d heard really good things about Nixa. We’re super close. We’re kind of like sisters. But she parents me just like a parent. My parents come down for the holidays and I go back up there for the summer.
Q: What are some of your interests away from sports?
Grothe: I sing and play piano. My grandpa and I used to sing together when I was really little and it kind of went from there. I’m actually shy about singing. When I was a freshman and sophomore, I competed in choir competitions and went to State. When my grandpa passed away, I sang at his funeral. It was really hard for me, I was 12 years old. I sang (Josh Turner’s hit) “Long Black Train” because he loved that song. I’m self-taught on the piano. I’m taking a piano class now.
Q: What are some of your favorite TV shows or movies?
Grothe: “The Flash” is my favorite. Anything Marvel or DC Comics, I think, is really good. I like “Vampire Diaries,” “The Purge” and “(Keeking Up With) The Kardashians.” I watched the first three seasons of the Kardashians in one day.
Q: What has been your favorite vacation spot?
Grothe: Last summer, we went to the Gulf Shores in Alabama. It was very pretty. We went parasailing. I got over my fear of heights. That was fun. It was crazy being 800 feet up and seeing sharks swimming underneath us.
Q: What are your favorite classes in school?
Grothe: I like anatomy, biology and chemistry. I hope to be an orthodontist. Science is something I’ve always been good at.
Q: What kind of car do you drive and what is your dream ride?
Grothe: I have wrecked three cars in there months. I flipped two of them and smashed the front end on the other one, so now I do not have a car. The only injury I had was a sprain in my neck. My dream car is a Rolls Royce Wraith sky-blue with a diamond-studded ceiling, just like Kylie Jenner’s. It’s probably way out of my pay grade, but if I get an orthodontic’s degree, I’m going to get that car. If not that, I’ll get a Cadillac CTS.
Q: What are your favorite places to eat?
Grothe: I have Celiac Disease, so finding places I can eat is really hard for me. I can’t have dairy or gluten, which is in every good food. We mostly cook at home. There aren’t very many places for me to eat in Nixa. Applebee’s and Texas Road House have a couple options. My favorite places to eat in Springfield are Zios, LongHorn and Ohana.
Q: Who are your favorite singers?
Grothe: I love Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Whitney Houston, Ray Charles and Elvis Presley. I love the old stuff. My goal is to save my money and next summer go to a Billie Eilish concert in KC.
Q: What do you think of wrestling?
Grothe: I have competed in so many sports and this is by far my favorite sport. There are great girls on the team. The energy in this room is intense, but it’s also like we’re a family. Everybody is so supportive of each other. It’s a good sport to be involved in. You learn about yourself and what you can put yourself through. You learn about your mental perseverance and mental perseverance. I think a lot more girls need to go our for wrestling.
Q: What do you think your life will look like 15-20 years from now:
Grothe: I hope to have an Associate’s (degree) in Business, my Bachelor’s in Chemistry, my Masters in Dentistry and my PhD in Orthodontics. I hope to be reaching the stage of opening my own facility. I’ll try to set up something in Columbia and call that my home.
