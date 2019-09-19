Sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Q’s and A’s session with Ozark fullback Max Schilling as part of The Headliner’s pre-game coverage for this week’s Backyard Brawl rivalry:
Q: What’s your birth date and where were you born?
Schilling: Sept. 28, 2001, in Springfield. Ozark is home and I’m glad to be part of our community.
Q: What is a favorite vacation spot you’ve been to?
Schilling: We went to Yellowstone (National Park) a few years back. There were buffalos, bears and elks out. It was cool to see.
Q: What are some of your hobbies away from sports?
Schilling: I like hanging out with the guys playing video games and watching football. During football season, it’s all football for me from Monday through Friday and all weekend.
Q: What kind of car do you drive and what is your dream ride?
Schilling: I drive an ’01 GMC Sierra. It would be pretty cool to have a Lamborghini.
Q: Who is an Ozark athlete from the past you looked up to?
Schilling: Cody Lindsay from the 2012 state semifinalist team. I remember being at all of the home games for that team.
Q: What kind of career path do you think you’ll take?
Schilling: I could potentially be a coach and have thought about that. But I’m not sure, yet, what I want to do.
Q: What is your favorite place to go out for a bite to eat?
Schilling: I like Big Whiskey’s. It’s a good place to go watch sports. Over the summer, we went to Godfather’s Pizza a lot. We had coupons in which if we bought a $2 drink, we got a free buffet. We hit them up after practice a lot.
Q: What are some of your favorite TV shows?
Schilling: “Family Guy,” “Blue Mountain State” and “Breaking Bad” is probably the most favorite show I’ve ever watched.
Q: What is your type of music?
Schilling: It depends on what kind of mood I’m in. I like rock, country and rap. For country, I like Alan Jackson. For hip-hop and rap, I like older stuff like J. Cole and Kanye West. For rock, it’s AC/DC and Motley Crue.
Q: What does the Backyard Brawl mean to you?
Schilling: It’s a big deal. Everyone shows up for the game. It’s always the biggest game of the year. It’s the one we’re always the most fired up for. We’re looking to get back at them after last year.
Q: What has been your favorite memory of the Backyard Brawl?
Schilling: My freshman year, there was a double-overtime game in which Jack Hulse threw a touchdown pass to Cameron Robinson for a touchdown and after that Preston Carson knocked away a pass on a two-point conversion.
