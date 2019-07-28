Nixa coach Rich Rehagen, who doubles as a linebackers coach, and Eagles defensive line coach Phil Wickwar have spent six seasons working together without working on the same page.
That is, as much as the two veteran coaches might think alike and talk alike, the’ve repeatedly found themselves in completely different scenarios each year.
“He’s got a lot of experience on the defensive line this year and last year he had none,” Rehagen said. “Last year, we were very experienced at linebacker and this year we aren’t. We’ve flipped roles. We’ve been off and on like that for about six years.”
The progress of Nixa’s linebackers will be one of the top stories to watch this summer. As Rehagen said, he’s got a whole new group to work with. Starters from last season lost to graduation included Logan Ayers, Noah Gibson, Nick Nielsen and Trent McFall. They all had at least 70 tackles. Ayers and Gibson combined for 18 tackles for a loss.
“We lost of a really good group of linebackers,” Rehagen said. “They were nice players and had experience. When you have a group like that, it means the next group probably didn’t get much experience and our group this year is learning.”
Some linebackers who are making an early impact include Steven Ward, Dylan Nelson, Clay Barnett, Riley Childs and Alex Wentz. Rehagen added several sophomores are showing promise, as well.
“I like the attitude of the linebackers,” Rehagen said. “They’re doing what they should be doing. Playing time is right there for them, so competition in practices should be really good.”
Nixa will cap its team camp by taking part in the Southside Team Camp at Kickapoo on Wednesday and Thursday.
“It’s a good way to end the summer and get one final evaluation in,” Rehagen said. “This group is a lot of fun to coach.They’re super hard workers. In the off-season they were great lifters. Their motivation is pretty high.”
