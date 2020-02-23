Nixa’s Abby Rock finished off a remarkable one-and-done season as a diver by placing 10th at the Class 2 State Swimming & Diving Championships in St. Peter over the weekend.
Rock, a senior in her first season diving, totaled 350.35 points. Her Lady Eagles teammate, Lily Blevins was 16th with 318.85 points.
Both Rock and Blevins found their gymnastics background to be ideal preparation for diving.
"I was in gymnastics and competitive cheer. But I got injured and wasn’t able to go back," said Rock, who suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. "(Gymnastics) was really hard on my body. I wanted to keep flipping my body around, so I chose diving. A lot of the divers I know I have found out they also did gymnastics, cheerleading or anything related to flipping their body."
Rock and Blevins had no expectations upon being introduced to diving that they could quickly turn into State-caliber talents.
"When I first started diving, I was scared of landing on my head and I was scared of diving boards in general," Rock said. "I kind of just went out there and said, ‘Might as well go for it.’ It took a long process for me to get over the baby steps. But once you’re comfortable getting on the board and landing on your head, everything kind of flows together. It wasn't until the middle of the season that I started to know what I was doing."
"I had no idea what I was getting into at all," Blevins added. "I actually wanted to be a swimmer my freshman year. But I saw the diving boards and had watched diving on the Olympics. I thought it would be cool to try it. It ended up being really fun. I was nervous, but excited. It was something new and I like trying things are new."
Rock and Blevins finished 1-2 at the COC Championships.
Rock can't help but wish she had tried diving sooner. She's pondering the prospect of diving in college.
"My coach keeps trying to me to do that. But I’m still thinking about it," she said. "I wish I had started (diving) at least by my junior year. But if I would have started my freshman year that would have been good, too."
Nixa turned in five finishes at State of 16th or better. Ellie Turnbull was 14th in the 100 freestyle (54.92) and 15th in the 100 butterfly 55.15. Also, the Lady Eagles' 400 freestyle relay of Turnbull, Ellie Jett, Sloane Lawson and Paige Plank was 14th (3:47.39).
Ozark’s top finisher was Ashley Mallonee, who placed 13th in the 100 breast stroke (1:10.46).
The Lady Tigers' Claire George finished 21st in the 100 freestyle (55.63). The 200 medley relay of George, Mallonee, Brookelyn Bass and Emily Cobb was 23rd (1:59.27).
