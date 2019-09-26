The Ozark Rotary Club’s 10th Annual BBQ and Bingo event proved to be the group’s largest in a decade in terms of charitable contributions.
The Rotary club generated just less than $24,000 to split among six non-profit organizations working in Christian County. Rotarians gave checks for $3,942.24 to Least Of These food pantry, Care to Learn, Ozark Cares Network, I Pour Life Ozark Life Strengths, Ozark Senior Center and the Children’s Smile Center at a series of presentations Sept. 18.
"We couldn't have pulled this evening off it wasn't for our entire Rotary membership working together for one purpose, and that was to raise money that we can give right back to our community where it's needed,” Ozark Rotary President Randy Mitchum said.
