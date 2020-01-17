CRANE — There’s a New York minute and then there’s a Crane minute.
For Billings coach Kendall Tilley and his Wildcats, they learned the hard way Thursday of the frenzied and hectic pace of the Pirates and what all they can pack into a minute.
Over the seemingly endless final minute of the first half, Tilley went from thinking how nice it would be to be leading Crane at halftime to being relieved the Wildcats were within eight points of the Pirates by intermission.
“Halftime didn’t get here fast enough for me, that’s for sure,” Tilley said.
What amounted to be an 18-0 Crane run over the final minute of the first half and the first couple minutes of the second half doomed the Wildcats in their 64-45 Crane Tournament semifinal loss to the hosts.
The Pirates’ full-court pressure suddenly cased Billings’ ball-handlers to unravel, leading to repeated turnovers and points off turnovers for the Pirates.
A 22-20 Billings lead turned into a 28-22 Crane advantage at halftime and later the game was a 38-22 runaway.
“They do a good job of being up on you and harassing you all the time. It’s constant,” Tilley said. “They’ve got great guards who play good defense. They want to get some steals in the front court. You turn your back or let up for one second and there’s a steal and a layup.
“We sped up and that caused to make some passes we had no business making.”
“It went downhill. We needed to reel it back,” forward Kyler Tennis added. “We needed to slow it down. It can be hard in a game like that. You want to keep pushing it. But you’ve go to work the ball around and get good shots.”
The Wildcats’ depth is such they can put five capable players on the floor and their athleticism compares favorably to most of their foes. But Billings doesn’t have anyone who can match the speed and quickness of Crane guards Tyler Campbell and Isaiah Smith.
Campbell burned Billings for 20 points and Smith 17.
“We’re pretty quick, but not as fast as them," Tennis said. “They’re amazing players who work well together.”
Tennis topped the Wildcats with 15 points, while Hayden Fender and Jason Henry each had eight.
“I thought out ‘bigs’ could score on their ‘bigs,’ which they did early on. We outplayed them the first quarter and a half,” Tilley said. “But Crane is going to make runs. When they do, you have to gain your composure, slow down, do things the right way and not try to do anything you’re not capable of doing.”
In what will be a rematch from the Walnut Grove Tournament championship game, Billings plays Pierce City for third place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
BILLINGS (45) — Henry 4 0-1 8, Plowman 2 1-2 5, Bradley 1 0-0 2, Ray 1 3-4 5, Tennis 6 3-6 15, Moody 1 0-0 2, Fender 3 2-2 8. Totals 18 9-15 45.
CRANE (63) — Campbell 8 4-5 21, Smith 5 4-6 17, B. Vaught 3 5-7 12, Branstetter 1 2-2 4, A. Vaught 2 0-0 4, Woodword 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 16-22 63.
Billings 15 7 10 13 - 45
Crane 14 16 18 15 - 63
3-point goals - Smith 3, Campbell, B. Vaught.
