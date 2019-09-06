For as many varied roles as Thomas Rushing fills for Ozark, he knows better than to think he burns more calories than his older brother, Nick, did during a typical day in his Tigers soccer career.
Thomas saw action at running back, punt returner, place-kicker and defensive back in Ozark’s 21-7 season-opening win over Neosho in Week One. Nick, a 2019 Ozark grad, was an all-state defender last year.
“We could see them practice and they would always be running,” Thomas said, recalling his vantage point when Nick was practicing with the Tigers at an adjacent field. “He talks to me about the conditioning in soccer and how they run a lot of 100-yard sprints. They run the whole game. He’s still conditioned to this day (as a freshman at Mizzou) because of soccer.”
Obviously, Thomas is also well-conditioned and, like Nick, owner a strong right leg.
Rushing attempted a 49-yard field-goal last week. Admittedly, he didn’t get off a good boot, but still managed to knock the ball only a yard or two short of the crossbar.
“I thought I was going to make it. But I kind of scooped it and it didn’t go as well as I wanted,” Rushing said. “I’m kind of disappointed in myself. Hopefully, I get another chance. I’m comfortable from 55 yards.”
Coach Chad Depee won’t hesitate to put Rushing in a similar situation again.
“That wasn’t all he has,” Depee said of Rushing’s 49-yard try. ““He’s got a great leg on him. We have confidence in him. He’ll square one up one of these days and hit one from back there.”
A junior, Rushing has his sights set on kicking in college. He attended a Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp in Milwaukee this summer.
“It was a cool invitation to get,” Rushing said. “It improved my confidence to be around the best kickers in the nation. Camps and training have improved my leg strength.”
Rushing made his mark on Ozark’s win by rushing four times for 37 yards, catching two passes for 17 yards and posting 4.5 tackles, including one tackle for a loss.
“He’s a good one, a man of many talents,” Depee said. “The biggest thing for our ‘backs is they’ve got to block and he continues to get better at that."
“Offense is new to me I haven’t played there a lot,” Rushing said. “They put me in there because they know I can block. I feel like I’m doing my job, doing all I can to help the team win.”
Ozark travels to Willard tonight. Willard opened with a 36-13 loss to Joplin.
“They’re going to be very athletic and a tough challenge,” Depee said. “We’ll challenge our kids to get better.”
