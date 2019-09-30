Sensing she was one of the final players assigned to Ozark’s jayvee during pre-season practices, sophomore setter Ellie Shader made it her goal to earn a promotion to the Lady Tigers’ varsity as soon as possible.
“I told myself, ‘I really want to be on that roster,’” she said.
As early as Ozark’s first home match, Shader received an invite to sit on the Lady Tigers’ bench during the varsity action. A concussion suffered by Ella Scott two weeks ago paved the way for Shader to receive her first start last week at Branson.
She may never see the jayvee again.
“Ellie has been a consistent a player I’ve kept my eye on,” coach Adeanna Brewer said. “We noticed her presence on the jayvee. She was a strong leader in jayvee games and made players around her better. The hitters can depend on her to get them the ball in a consistent location. That’s such a critical component, to know the ball is going to be in the location you need it.
“Since she got the nod (to the varsity), she’s been getting it done.”
“Coach told me privately, ‘Hey, you’re going be setting for the varsity on Tuesday,’” Shader said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I ned to step it up.' Of course I was nervous. But I knew I wanted to be loud and confident on the floor. I wanted out hitters to trust me to get the set there for them.”
Shader helped Ozark beat Webb City in her first starting assignment at home last Thursday and then was part of the Lady Tigers’ championship effort during the St. Charles Tournament over the weekend.
“It’s fun to have someone young and as talented as she is on the floor,” outside hitter Cece Westfall said. “It doesn’t seem weird having her out there with us. It seems like she’s been on our team forever.”
Shader hopes to provide the same stability at setter that Brewer has been blessed with since arriving at Ozark. This is her seventh season with the Lady Tigers and the only previous setters she started prior to this year were Kendra Sater and Kennedi Anderson.
Sater, now at Drury, is Ozark’s record-holder for most assists in a match (45), a season (846) and a career (2,501).
Shader paid close attention to Anderson last year.
“Watching Kennedi play, I want to be the setter she was," Shader said. “I’m trying to step into that role and communicate and have all the good connections on the floor she did.”
“As young as Ellie is, she still didn’t think twice about leading the team,” Westfall said. “I like the fact on the floor she tells me to go here or there. I appreciate that leadership from a sitter. Kennedi was just like that. That’s who Ellie reminds me of, with the confidence she plays with.”
Shader places a high value on being a good teammate by being as quick to dish out praise as an assist.
“My teammates deserve the best,” Shader said. “I love it when my teammates cheer me on and love that they have faith in me. I will always try to cheer them up or cheer them on.”
There’s a genuineness to Shader’s demeanor on the floor that’s easy to spot and well appreciated.
“She a very selfless player,” Brewer said. “She’s excited for someone else to get a good kill or someone else to get a good dig. That’s contagious energy. People are going to automatically feed off of that. We like to surround ourselves with people like that.”
“She’s the first person in practice to say, ‘It’s my fault,’ and the first person to encourage,” Westfall said. “She’s confident and easy-going. She doesn’t get flustered and is a hard worker, so she’s able to fix anything you ask of her. She deserves all six rotations she’s been given.”
Shader will get her first taste of the Ozark-Nixa rivalry Tuesday, as the Lady Tigers visit Nixa.
